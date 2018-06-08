Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
International Friendlies: England Player Ratings vs Costa Rica 

How did England's players perform in the 2-0 win over Costa Rica?

Ivan Derrick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 08 Jun 2018, 16:00 IST
75

Rashford scored England's opener before Danny Welbeck doubled their lead
Rashford scored England's opener before Danny Welbeck doubled their lead

England won their final match before heading off for the World Cup in Russia with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. The two teams last met at the 2014 World Cup where Costa Rica unexpectedly topped the group also including Uruguay and Italy and England crashed out in the group stage. The goals were scored by Marcus Rashford and substitute Danny Welbeck as Gareth Southgate named an alternative starting XI without presumed starters in Harry Kane, Dell Alli, and Kyle Walker. Here is how he each player performed in the victory...

Starting XI

GK - Jack Butland (subbed off for Nick Pope 65') - 8

Butland seems to have lost out in the battle for the starting position to Jordan Pickford. He had almost nothing to do but made 1 good save and distributed the ball very well with his feet.

RWB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (subbed off for Kieran Trippier 64') - 8

Alexander-Arnold impressed on his international debut. While he had little-to-nothing to do defensively, he was positive down the right flank. He also delivered a number of dangerous crosses for the team both from open play as well as from corners.

CB - Phil Jones - 8

Jones looked the most competent of all of England's central defenders. He calmly handled one of Costa Rica's few bright moments and showed good vision and technique passing forward.

CB - John Stones (subbed off for Gary Cahill 65') - 6

Stones had very little to do defensively but caused trouble for himself a few times. While this was not his strongest performance, I'd still expect him to start in Russia.

CB - Harry Maguire - 6

Maguire looked a little shaky and got caught out by Joel Campbell on occasion. While he always gives his best efforts, he may not have done enough to secure a starting spot in Russia.

LWB - Danny Rose - 8

His lack of match time doesn't seem to have negatively impacted his game. Rose looked impressive down the left and it will not be interesting to see whether he gets the nod over Manchester United's Ashley Young.

CM - Jordan Henderson (subbed off for Dele All 64') - 8

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly
Captain Jordan

Henderson captained the side in the absence of Harry Kane and looked confident and in charge. He calmly led the team and stung Keylor Navas's hand with a good strike in the second half.

CM - Fabian Delph - 7

Delph was unspectacular but did everything that was asked of him. He looked more confident in the deeper role he occupied after Henderson was substituted.

CM - Reuben Loftus-Cheek (subbed off for Jesse Lingard 79') - 7

Loftus-Cheek looked strong but didn't turn many heads. He made the right passes and drew a number of fouls but I highly doubt he did enough here to break into the starting team in Russia.

ST - Marcus Rashford - 9

FBL-FRIENDLY-ENG-CRC
Take a bow son!

England's Man of the match. He was sensational in the first half and delved into his bag of tricks on a number of occasions. Rashford scored a brilliant goal from distance past Keylor Navas and may have played his way into England's starting XI.

ST - Jamie Vardy (subbed off for Danny Welbeck 61') - 6

Vardy didn't have his best night and struggled to get involved in the game. However, he still looked like a threat and will be a dangerous super-sub for England during the World Cup.

Substitutes

GK - Nick Pope (subbed on for Jack Butland 65') - 6

Pope had nothing to do all game but will have enjoyed making his international debut.

RWB - Kieran Trippier (subbed on for Trent Alexander-Arnold 64') - 7

Trippier was impressive down the right-hand side and delivered a number of good crosses. He may start at the World Cup if Southgate chooses to deploy Kyle Walker as a centre-back in Russia.

CB - Gary Cahill (subbed on for John Stones 65') - 6

Cahill took over the captain's armband from Jordan Henderson. He had nothing to do during his time on the field.

CM - Dele Alli (subbed on for Dele Alli 64') - 7

Alli didn't do too much but did pop up with the assist for Welbeck's goal. It was unclear whether the cross was intentional or if he had gone for goal.

CM - Jesse Lingard (subbed on for Reuben Loftus-Cheek 79') - 6

Lingard had very little to do and looked a little sloppy when he was involved.

ST - Danny Welbeck (subbed on for Jamie Vardy 61') - 8

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly
Danny Welbeck also got on the score-sheet.

Welbeck looked bright after joining the game and played his part in some good link-up play. He did very well to score via diving header and seal the result for England.

Next up for England, Tunisia in the World Cup group stage. Expect a very different starting XI to what we saw tonight but England would be very happy if they were to replicate this result.


