Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: England Players Need To Step Up To Kane's Level

The Three Lions can't rely solely on their captain to win them games.

Mike Pedley
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 19 Jun 2018, 17:39 IST
29

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH14-TUN-ENG
TOP SHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH14-TUN-ENG

Well, they did it. For the first time in a long time, England won a World Cup game and actually looked pretty good in the process, but nobody can hide the fact that the Three Lions owe a great debt to their star striker, Harry Kane.

Not only did Kane's two goals seal the win, he was one of the better players on the pitch all night along. He had three shots in total; one was blocked and the other two hit the back of the net.

He misplaced a few passes and lost the ball a couple of times, but was constantly doing all he could to make himself available for his teammates. On several occasions, especially in the second half, England started to look sluggish, Kane came deep and almost acted as an extra midfielder, helping to set up the chances that he was also expected to finish.

And finishing is something that this squad seriously needs to work on. When the ball falls to Kane, he can be expected to tuck it away, but England had several other major chances to kill off the game in just the first half hour.

Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, and John Stones were all presented with golden opportunities. Sterling was offside, so his wouldn't have counted, but the fact that he still contrived to put his shot wide from just a few yards out is worrying.

Sterling, Lingard, and Alli are all excellent players with proven goalscoring skills, but the World Cup is unforgiving. At this level, players can't expect to get half a dozen chances, and they need to take any opportunity they get. They need to be clinical.

Ruthlessness and efficiency are key factors in any tournament-winning team, and there were many moments last night when England fans felt like the team would once again pay for wasteful finishing.

Fortunately, like a knight in shining armour, Kane was there to save the day, but England can't rely solely on the Tottenham man to win every game. Looking back at past World Cups, previous champions like Spain and Germany stood out for their multitude of goalscorers, with players all over the pitch chipping in with goals along the way.

Heading into the World Cup, we all knew that the England squad was young and inexperienced, with only Danny Welbeck and Harry Kane having scored over ten goals, and it's clear that these players need to be given a little time, but they should still be finishing such big chances.

England's next game against Panama could be the perfect opportunity for players who aren't called Harry Kane to get their names on the scoresheet and give themselves some much-needed confidence for the final clash with Belgium and, perhaps, the latter stages of the competition.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Harry Kane
World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs England, 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 factors England need to get right to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could help England win the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 teams that need to win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
5 English Players to Look Out for in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England need to cover an extra 10km per...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for England vs...
RELATED STORY
England 2-1 Tunisia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us