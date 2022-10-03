England's strongest XI that should feature in the 2022 Qatar World Cup 

England have numerous talented players in every position and can be considered as one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.

England as a nation is widely considered the home of football, but the English national team have only won the World Cup once and that was in 1966.

This article will take you through England's strongest XI that could help them to outshine their opponents in the 2022 World Cup.

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23

The 28-year-old has been brilliant in goal for Everton this season and has kept one clean sheet in the Premier League. Pickford has the best shot-stopping statistics in the Premier League this season.

ForeseeaBall @ForeseeaBall Premier League Goalkeepers Shot Stopping 22/23



•Danny Ward in a league of his own



•Jordan Pickford best shot stopping English GK so far. Should be #1 at the World Cup



•Gavin Bazunu — early days but performing just below average so far



•Jose Sa excellent again for Wolves Premier League Goalkeepers Shot Stopping 22/23•Danny Ward in a league of his own•Jordan Pickford best shot stopping English GK so far. Should be #1 at the World Cup•Gavin Bazunu — early days but performing just below average so far•Jose Sa excellent again for Wolves https://t.co/byGB01KPjt

Pickford won the best Premier League save for the month of September 2022 and if he maintains his consistency it is most likely that he will start in the goal-post for the Three Lions.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League 2022-23

The 28-year-old has netted two goals in the Premier League this season and his presence in the defense has been outstanding for Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Dier was invited by the English national team during the last international break. If he maintains his consistency, he is likely to keep his place in England's defense.

McLean @spursmaca two strong performances for Eric Dier - a triumphant return to the England reckoning. He's booked his place in the World Cup squad and for most people a nailed on starter. two strong performances for Eric Dier - a triumphant return to the England reckoning. He's booked his place in the World Cup squad and for most people a nailed on starter. https://t.co/GH6L6oTAGt

Centre-back: Fikayo Tomori

Training Session - Fikayo Tomori

The 24-year-old has been decent for AC Milan and has made more successful tackles than any other English centre-back since the start of last season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Fikayo Tomori has made more successful tackles than any other English centre-back in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season.



Still not enough to get in the England squad 🤷‍♂️ Fikayo Tomori has made more successful tackles than any other English centre-back in Europe's top five leagues since the start of last season.Still not enough to get in the England squad 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/s2aUEM5EnB

Going by the numbers, Tomori could start ahead of the out-of-form Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23

The 25-year-old has registered a goal and an assist for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



89 Touches

53/60 Passes

8/11 Att.Third Passes

88% Pass Accuracy

3 Crosses

1/1 Take-ons

5/5 Aerial Duels

4/10 Ground Duels

4 Tackles

2 Clearances

5 Ball Recoveries



. #CFC #Chelsea #CRYCHE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell against Crystal Palace:89 Touches53/60 Passes8/11 Att.Third Passes88% Pass Accuracy3 Crosses1/1 Take-ons5/5 Aerial Duels4/10 Ground Duels4 Tackles2 Clearances5 Ball Recoveries 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell against Crystal Palace:🔘89 Touches🔘53/60 Passes🔘8/11 Att.Third Passes🔘88% Pass Accuracy🔘3 Crosses🔘1/1 Take-ons🔘5/5 Aerial Duels🔘4/10 Ground Duels🔘4 Tackles🔘2 Clearances🔘5 Ball Recoveries👏. #CFC #Chelsea #CRYCHE https://t.co/FchntQEgvF

Provided that Luke Shaw keeps getting fewer game minutes at Manchester United, Chilwell will most likely feature at left-back for England at the World Cup.

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League 2022-23

The 22-year-old has registered a goal and an assist for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Mod @CFCMod_ Reece James is the best in the world in his position at 22 years of age, I’m glad this is becoming common knowledge now. Reece James is the best in the world in his position at 22 years of age, I’m glad this is becoming common knowledge now.

James' impressive performance against Germany during the international break was a good boost for him ahead of other right-backs in the squad.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



66 Touches

39 Passes

5 Crosses

1/1 Long Balls

93% Pass Accuracy

2 Chances Created

1 Big Chance Created

1 Assist

6/11 Total Duels Won

1/1 Take-ons

2 Fouls Suffered

1 Clearance

2 Tackles

1 Block



. #ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Reece James against Germany:66 Touches39 Passes5 Crosses1/1 Long Balls93% Pass Accuracy2 Chances Created1 Big Chance Created1 Assist6/11 Total Duels Won1/1 Take-ons2 Fouls Suffered1 Clearance2 Tackles1 Block #ENG GER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Reece James against Germany: 🔘66 Touches🔘39 Passes🔘5 Crosses🔘1/1 Long Balls🔘93% Pass Accuracy🔘2 Chances Created🔘1 Big Chance Created🔘1 Assist🔘6/11 Total Duels Won🔘1/1 Take-ons🔘2 Fouls Suffered 🔘1 Clearance🔘2 Tackles 🔘1 Block👊. #ENG #ENGGER https://t.co/GvTgjkogav

Central Midfielder: Declan Rice

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League 2022-23

The West Ham midfielder is a vital player for England because of his ability to control the midfield.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



95% pass accuracy

61 touches

7/10 ground duels won

5/5 tackles won

2/3 long balls complete

2 interception



Elite midfield performance. Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Germany:95% pass accuracy61 touches7/10 ground duels won5/5 tackles won2/3 long balls complete2 interceptionElite midfield performance. Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Germany:95% pass accuracy 61 touches7/10 ground duels won 5/5 tackles won2/3 long balls complete 2 interception Elite midfield performance. 🍚 https://t.co/H3AqLibUks

Rice is a significant powerhouse for England, and he is most likely to retain his spot in the starting XI.

Central Midfielder: Jude Bellingham

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2022-23

The 19-year-old has netted two goals in the Champions League this season and is arguably one of England's best performing youngsters at the moment.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jude Bellingham has the best WhoScored rating for England from their matches in 2022 so far Jude Bellingham has the best WhoScored rating for England from their matches in 2022 so far ⭐ Jude Bellingham has the best WhoScored rating for England from their matches in 2022 so far https://t.co/4uTf4gImeB

Kalvin Phillips is the top choice in this position, but his recent injuries put his place in doubt since Bellingham is performing well at the moment. He could start ahead of Phillips in the World Cup.

Attacking Midfielder: Mason Mount

Chelsea FC v FC Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

Despite his dip in form, Mount's creativity in attack should not be underestimated.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Mason Mount has the same number of goal contributions in all competitions (1) as he did at this stage last season



He went on to finish as one of three players to record double digits in both goals and assists in the Premier League, along with Jarrod Bowen and Mo Salah Mason Mount has the same number of goal contributions in all competitions (1) as he did at this stage last seasonHe went on to finish as one of three players to record double digits in both goals and assists in the Premier League, along with Jarrod Bowen and Mo Salah 😬 Mason Mount has the same number of goal contributions in all competitions (1) as he did at this stage last season😏 He went on to finish as one of three players to record double digits in both goals and assists in the Premier League, along with Jarrod Bowen and Mo Salah https://t.co/aXXmAz9coH

Mount will most likely be picked ahead of James Ward-Prowse in the upcoming World Cup.

UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Sterling has been Chelsea's top scorer across all competitions this season, and he's arguably one of the best performing English attackers at the moment.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Most big chances created

• Most chances created from open play

• Most shots

• Most successful dribbles



Raheem Sterling’s start to the season for Chelsea… • Most goals• Most big chances created• Most chances created from open play• Most shots• Most successful dribblesRaheem Sterling’s start to the season for Chelsea… • Most goals• Most big chances created• Most chances created from open play• Most shots• Most successful dribblesRaheem Sterling’s start to the season for Chelsea… 🔥 https://t.co/5IpyABNsVQ

Judging by his consistency, the 27-year-old is most likely to retain his position on the left-flank.

Right-wing: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and registered four assists in the Premier League this season.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



What Arsenal player do you think will end up with the most assists in all competitions come the end of the season?🤔 Bukayo Saka leads the way in the Arsenal assists chart so far this season, closely followed by Granit Xhaka & Gabriel Jesus…What Arsenal player do you think will end up with the most assists in all competitions come the end of the season?🤔 #afc Bukayo Saka leads the way in the Arsenal assists chart so far this season, closely followed by Granit Xhaka & Gabriel Jesus…What Arsenal player do you think will end up with the most assists in all competitions come the end of the season?🤔 #afc https://t.co/1p6fxS25lh

Saka’s performances for England have been impressive and he's most likely to start ahead of Phil Foden on the right-wing.

Antonio Mango @AntonioMango4



Gareth Southgate decides to play him LWB



Drops him against Germany



Bring him on RW and he’s heavily involved in all 3 Goals



Never whinges, just puts his head down and works hard.



I love the Man

#ENGGER Bukayo Saka won England Player of the year playing RWGareth Southgate decides to play him LWBDrops him against GermanyBring him on RW and he’s heavily involved in all 3 GoalsNever whinges, just puts his head down and works hard.I love the Man Bukayo Saka won England Player of the year playing RWGareth Southgate decides to play him LWBDrops him against GermanyBring him on RW and he’s heavily involved in all 3 GoalsNever whinges, just puts his head down and works hard.I love the Man ❤️#ENGGER https://t.co/ccFrL8SFRr

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Kane has seven goals and one assist in the Premier League this season.

When fully fit, there's no doubt that Kane will lead the line in attack for his national team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

