England's strongest XI that should feature in the 2022 Qatar World Cup 

England have numerous talented players in every position and can be considered as one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup.
England as a nation is widely considered the home of football, but the English national team have only won the World Cup once and that was in 1966.
This article will take you through England's strongest XI that could help them to outshine their opponents in the 2022 World Cup.
England’s Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford
The 28-year-old has been brilliant in goal for Everton this season and has kept one clean sheet in the Premier League. Pickford has the best shot-stopping statistics in the Premier League this season.
Pickford won the best Premier League save for the month of September 2022 and if he maintains his consistency it is most likely that he will start in the goal-post for the Three Lions.
Centre-back: Eric Dier
The 28-year-old has netted two goals in the Premier League this season and his presence in the defense has been outstanding for Tottenham Hotspur so far.
Dier was invited by the English national team during the last international break. If he maintains his consistency, he is likely to keep his place in England's defense.
Centre-back: Fikayo Tomori
The 24-year-old has been decent for AC Milan and has made more successful tackles than any other English centre-back since the start of last season.
Going by the numbers, Tomori could start ahead of the out-of-form Harry Maguire at centre-back.
Left-back: Ben Chilwell
The 25-year-old has registered a goal and an assist for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.
Provided that Luke Shaw keeps getting fewer game minutes at Manchester United, Chilwell will most likely feature at left-back for England at the World Cup.
Right-back: Reece James
The 22-year-old has registered a goal and an assist for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.
James' impressive performance against Germany during the international break was a good boost for him ahead of other right-backs in the squad.
Central Midfielder: Declan Rice
The West Ham midfielder is a vital player for England because of his ability to control the midfield.
Rice is a significant powerhouse for England, and he is most likely to retain his spot in the starting XI.
Central Midfielder: Jude Bellingham
The 19-year-old has netted two goals in the Champions League this season and is arguably one of England's best performing youngsters at the moment.
Kalvin Phillips is the top choice in this position, but his recent injuries put his place in doubt since Bellingham is performing well at the moment. He could start ahead of Phillips in the World Cup.
Attacking Midfielder: Mason Mount
Despite his dip in form, Mount's creativity in attack should not be underestimated.
Mount will most likely be picked ahead of James Ward-Prowse in the upcoming World Cup.
Left-wing: Raheem Sterling
Sterling has been Chelsea's top scorer across all competitions this season, and he's arguably one of the best performing English attackers at the moment.
Judging by his consistency, the 27-year-old is most likely to retain his position on the left-flank.
Right-wing: Bukayo Saka
The 21-year-old has scored one goal and registered four assists in the Premier League this season.
Saka’s performances for England have been impressive and he's most likely to start ahead of Phil Foden on the right-wing.
Center-forward: Harry Kane
Kane has seven goals and one assist in the Premier League this season.
When fully fit, there's no doubt that Kane will lead the line in attack for his national team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.