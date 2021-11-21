Ranking England's top 5 goalscorers of all time

England has been home to top-quality players ever since football was born. The same has paved the way for England hosting arguably the most intense and famous domestic league.

Over the course of years, the Three Lions have produced a bunch of fine players. However, somehow they have not managed to win even one World Cup so far. Nevertheless, England always exist as potential favorites at international tournaments.

Their recent heroics in the UEFA EURO 2020 saw England concede just two goals throughout the tournament. They narrowly missed out on silverware following a loss in the penalty shootout against Italy.

Out of the never-ending list of skillful players that England have had, let's take a look at

England's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Jimmy Greaves — 44

Jimmy Greaves is Spurs' highest ever goal scorer (266)

Tottenham Hotspur's Jimmy Greaves has got a bunch of impressive records under his belt. The Essex-born striker is Spurs' highest ever goal scorer (266). He has scored 44 goals in England's jersey and also owns the record for most number of hat-tricks (6) for the country.

Jimmy Greaves has spent most of his career in London. Prior to Tottenham, he had played for Chelsea. Greaves scored 124 goals in 157 domestic outings for Chelsea. His short and unhappy stint at AC Milan in 1961 saw Jimmy Greaves leave Italy within a year. However, he managed to net nine goals out of 10 Serie A games.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball One of the greats of English football.



Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record is staggering. One of the greats of English football.Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record is staggering. https://t.co/Hq5I9Dv6TG

Jimmy Greaves was a crucial element of England's 1966 World Cup triumph.

#4 Gary Lineker — 48

Lineker has never received a red or yellow card in his career

Gary Lineker, along with being England's fourth highest goal scorer, is also the man behind an usual record. In a career spanning over 16 years and 567 competitive games, Lineker has never received a red or yellow card.

The English Football Hall of Fame inductee spent lengthy stints at Leicester City, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur. Lineker was an important figure in England's international outings and he barely planted a foot wrong.

He retired with 80 caps and 48 goals. Gary Lineker narrowly missed out on edging past Sir Bobby Charlton in terms of most goals scored. The former Leicester City striker is considered one of the best strikers in England.

Gary Lineker helped England finish fourth in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, where he ended up as the joint third-most goal getter of the tournament. Even after years of his retirement, Lineker is looked upon by many English prodigies.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh