England Squad September 2018: Possible winners and losers

Big Decisions ahead for England Manager -Gareth Southgate

With the World Cup furor over with, a strong showing in Russia signals at a new era in English football. With the friendlies squad to be released on Thursday being the first chapter in the new England story.

A month into the season and there have been quite a few players who have staked their claim to be part of the national setup, whereas many established stars are out of the reckoning due to poor level of performances and the recent retirements of striker Jamie forward and senior defender Gary Cahill.

A few big decisions to be made by Gareth Southgate.

Keeper Situation

England's Number 1- Jordan Pickford

A strong showing at the World Cup has all but sealed Jordan Pickford's status as the top dog when it comes to this department at international level. Everton's stopper has had a decent start to the season and his position should be safe.

The real scramble is for the spot of 2nd and 3rd keeper as it involves a massive scramble including the likes of Ben Foster, Joe Hart (yep, he's still around), Jack Butland and Tom Heaton.

Hart(R) and Foster - Both these Premier League mainstays are back in the England conversation.

Jack Butland who was at the world cup has had a decent enough start to the season, as has Ben Foster, who is part of an extremely rejuvenated Watford side.

The big story though is the return of Joe Hart after he has successfully kept the brilliant Tom Heaton out of the Burnley lineup.

This one is surely a toss up.

Wildcard: Tom Heaton (Burnley)

