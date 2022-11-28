England star set to lose starting XI spot vs Wales due to underwhelming showing against USA: Reports

Jordan Henderson will replace Jude Bellingham in England's starting line-up against Wales in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (29 November), according to The Daily Mail.

Bellingham made his first start for England in a major tournament in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran. He marked the occasion by scoring the side's opener in their 6-2 win.

The midfielder's performance against Iran saw him retain his place in the first XI when the Three Lions faced the United States on Friday (25 November). However, he struggled to impress on this occasion.

Henderson notably replaced Bellingham in the 69th minute as the Americans held Gareth Southgate and Co. to a 0-0 draw. It appears the Borussia Dortmund man will now lose his place in the starting line-up.

According to the aforementioned source, Henderson will take Bellingham's place in the first XI against Wales on Tuesday. Southgate is set to choose experience over youth in England's final group-stage match of the World Cup.

Henderson was an unused substitute in the Three Lions' opener against Iran, while he got 21 minutes under his belt on Friday. He is now expected to be handed his first start of the tournament against Rob Page's men.

The Liverpool captain has made a total of 71 appearances for the country, scoring two goals in the process. Playing in his third World Cup campaign, he will be keen to help his team to glory in Qatar this time.

According to Sky Sports, Henderson will join Southgate for England's pre-match press conference today (28 November). It is said to be an indicator that he will be in the team's starting line-up to face Wales.

It is unclear whether Southgate intends to make other changes to his first XI on Tuesday. There have been demands for Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be given game time in recent days.

England have already sealed Round of 16 qualification

The Three Lions are currently placed top of Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They have four points to their name, having won one and drawn one of their two matches so far.

Southgate's side have all but confirmed their place in the Round of 16 of the tournament. A win against Wales on Tuesday would see them progress into the knockout phase as group winners.

Page and Co., on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the table with just a point to their name. They need to beat England by four goals to qualify for the Round of 16.

