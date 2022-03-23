England U-21 vs Andorra U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 European U-21 Championship Qualifiers

England U-21 are set to play Andorra U-21 at the Vitality Stadium on Friday in a 2023 UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifier.

England U-21 come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Georgia U-21 in an international friendly fixture. A brace from Saburtalo striker Giorgi Guliashvili and a goal from Saburtalo winger Giorgi Gocholeishvili ensured victory for Georgia U-21. Second-half goals from Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi proved to be a mere consolation for England U-21.

Andorra U-21, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to England U-21. A second-half goal from Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe secured the win for England U-21, who had Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster sent off in the second-half.

England U-21 vs Andorra U-21 Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, England U-21 hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and drawn one.

England U-21 form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Andorra U-21 form guide: L-L-L-L-L

England U-21 vs Andorra U-21 Team News

England U-21

England U-21 manager Lee Carsley has included some fresh faces. Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas, Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Lille forward Angel Gomes all return to the England U-21 setup.

There could be potential debuts for Nottingham Forest right-back Djed Spence, Huddersfield Town centre-back Levi Colwill, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson and Hull City attacker Keane Lewis-Potter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Andorra U-21

Meanwhile, Andorra U-21 have named Villarreal goalkeeper Iker Alvarez, Tamarite centre-back Eric Vales, Pandurii Targu Jiu midfielder Eric Izquierdo and Atletico Monzon striker Albert Rosas.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England U-21 vs Andorra U-21 Predicted XI

England U-21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green, Valentino Livramento, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Levi Colwill, Luke Thomas, Morgan Gibbs-White, Curtis Jones, James Garner, Noni Madueke, Folarin Balogun, Anthony Gordon

Andorra U-21 Predicted XI (5-4-1): Rodriguez Gimenez, Alex Alonso, Eric Vales, Pau Babot, Marc Rodrigues, Joan Bellido, Brian Pubill, Eric Izquierdo, Izan Fernandez, Ot Remolins, Albert Rosas

England U-21 vs Andorra U-21 Prediction

England U-21 have an enviable amount of talent to choose from. Players like Luke Thomas, James Garner and Valentino Livramento are all regulars at club levels, while talents like Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke and Tariq Lamptey are all rated extremely highly and are playing at top-tier leagues.

Andorra U-21, on the other hand, will be the underdogs. Atletico Monzon striker Albert Rosas could prove to be crucial.

England U-21 should win.

Prediction: England U-21 2-0 Andorra U-21

