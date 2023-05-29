England U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2023

England U20 will face Italy U20 at Estadio Único in the FIFA U20 World Cup last 16 on Wednesday.

England U20 vs Italy U20 Preview

The all-European clash is expected to be enthralling. England are yet to lose to Italy in this category. Both teams have met five times, with their head-to-head stats largely in favor of England. England topped Group E with seven points, notably defeating the other top side of the group, Uruguay 3-2.

It is not expected to be a walk in the park for the Three Lions though, considering Italy’s campaign so far in the tournament. They finished second with six points in Group D behind Brazil, whom they defeated 3-2. England must be prepared to square up to Italy’s ruthless and provocative defense to pull through.

Italy are yet to win the title. It’s their main objective for this edition, according to coach Carmine Nunziata. The team’s attack is as good as their back half, with Chelsea-owned Reading loanee Cesare Casadei currently standing as the tournament’s top scorer with four goals. He’s the main threat England’s defenders must get to grips with.

Gli Azzurrini have not forgotten their heart-wrenching 2-1 loss to England in the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals last June. While Nunziata claims they are not out for revenge, another defeat at the hands of England would generate a slew of negative headlines back home.

England U20 vs Italy U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Italy.

England have won the FIFA U20 World Cup once in 2017 and bronze once in 1993.

England have scored four goals and conceded twice so far in the tournament.

Italy have scored a total of six goals and have conceded four times so far.

England have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Italy have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

England U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction

England could count on several players to make the difference, with Dane Scarlett, Bashir Humphreys, Alfie Devine and Darko Gyabi boasting one goal each.

While Casadei has been Italy’s shining light thus far, Matteo Prati and Giuseppe Ambrosino have registered their intentions, by scoring one goal each.

England are expected to claim a slender win due to their discipline and brilliant midfield.

Prediction: England U20 2-1 Italy U20

