England U21 vs Albania U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue this week and will see England U21 host Albania U21 at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night.

England U21 have enjoyed a stellar qualification run and are well on course to secure a place in the final tournament next year. They picked up a 2-1 win over Czech Republic U21 last time out with Emile Smith Rowe and Jacob Ramsey both getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation strike.

The home side sit atop the Group G standings with 19 points from seven games. They will be looking to continue their strong run this week as they target a ninth straight appearance in the final tournament.

Albania U21 began their qualification campaign on a positive note but have since dropped form. They were beaten 3-0 by their midweek hosts in the reverse fixture back in March.

The visitors sit fifth in the group table with just nine points from eight games. Their continental ambitions are now over and they will play their final two games as formalities.

England U21 vs Albania U21 Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between England U21 and Albania U21. The Englishmen have won all three of those matchups, most recently picking up a 3-0 victory in the reverse meeting back in March.

England U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Albania U21 Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

England U21 vs Albania U21 Team News

England U21

Liverpool's Harvey Elliot has withdrawn from the squad after contracting COVID-19 last week. Ryan Sessegnon is also set to miss out on the midweek clash due to injury.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Harvey Elliot

Suspended: None

Albania U21

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of their trip to England later this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England U21 vs Albania U21 Predicted XI

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Max Aarons, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Cresswell, Ben Johnson; Curtis Jones, James Garner, Jacob Ramsey; Morgan Gibbs-White, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe

Albania U21 Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Simon Simoni; Albion Marku, Adolf Selmani, Sergio Kalaj, Mario Mitaj; Tedi Cara, Jurgen Celhaka, Marsel Ismajlgeci; Armando Dobra, Indrit Tuci; Eljon Toci

England U21 vs Albania U21 Prediction

England U21 are on a five-game winning streak in the competition and have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. They have won their last three games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Albania U21, on the other hand, have lost their last four games on the bounce. The hosts are clear favorites for this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: England U21 3-0 Albania U21

