England U21 vs Czech Republic U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

England U21 host in-form Czech Republic U21 at Turf Moor in Burnley on Wednesday for the UEFA Euro U21 qualifiers, looking for their third win in four games.

The Young Lions were held to a shock draw by Slovenia on either side of wins over Kosovo and Andorra. It kept them behind Albania and the Czechs in the table in Group G, albeit with a game in hand.

The Little Lions are flying high at the top with four wins from four, having kept a clean sheet in all of them.

Contrary to earlier perceptions that they could end runners-up to England, the Czechs have shown their potential to even edge out their more illustrious rivals.

England U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Head-To-Head

The Czech U21s have never beaten the Young Lions in four previous clashes, losing twice.

Their last encounter, coming in an international friendly in 2015, also went England's way, having won 1-0.

St Patrick's Athletic FC @stpatsfc



Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been named in the Czech Republic U21 squad for 2 Euro Championship qualifiers 🇨🇿



They’ll play away to England this Thursday & Slovakia next Tuesday ⚽️



#StPatsFC #InternationalSaints



📸 Darragh Connolly 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been named in the Czech Republic U21 squad for 2 Euro Championship qualifiers 🇨🇿They’ll play away to England this Thursday & Slovakia next Tuesday ⚽️📸 Darragh Connolly 𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been named in the Czech Republic U21 squad for 2 Euro Championship qualifiers 🇨🇿 They’ll play away to England this Thursday & Slovakia next Tuesday ⚽️#StPatsFC #InternationalSaints 📸 Darragh Connolly https://t.co/nOo57DXlQu

England U21 Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Czech Republic U21 Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

England U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Team News

England U21

The Young Lions have been hit with a lot of withdrawals lately.

Emile Smith Rowe was promoted to the senior squad, while James Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Leeds United's Cody Drameh and Clinton Mila of Stuttgart have been called up as replacements.

Tino Livramento, who's been aiming to replace Max Aarons at right-back, didn't join up with the squad, while Joel Gelhardt also misses out.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster has been suspended from the clash.

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has received his first call-up since 2019 after impressing during his loan spell with Sheffield United.

Injured: Tino Livramento, Max Aarons

Suspended: Rhian Brewster

Unavailable: Emile Smith Rowe

COPA90 @Copa90 Emile Smith-Rowe



2017: Wins the U17 World Cup with England

2021: Receives his first senior international call up Emile Smith-Rowe2017: Wins the U17 World Cup with England2021: Receives his first senior international call up https://t.co/0tRnkyw0DV

Czech Republic U21

The visitors are expected to line-up in a largely similar fashion to the side that beat Kosovo last time out.

If there's a change, Filip Kaloc might make way for Lukas Cerv in midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

England U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Predicted XI

England U21 (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Max Aarons, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Marc Guehi, Luke Thomas; James Garner, Tommy Doyle, Conor Gallagher; Cole Palmer, Folarin Balogun, Angel Gomes.

Czech Republic U21 (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar; Simon Gabriel, Martin Vitik, Jan Knapik, Michal Fukala; Lukas Cerv, Jan Zamburek; Adam Karabec, Pavel Sulc, Tomas Ostrak; Vaclav Sejk.

England U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Prediction

England haven't had the most ideal preparation given their last-minute injuries and withdrawals, but they still boast a superior quality in attack.

The Czechs, in full confidence ahead of kick-off, may not stand a chance against the Young Lions here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: England U21 2-1 Czech Republic U21

Edited by Peter P