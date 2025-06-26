England U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2025

It's all down to England and Germany in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship as the powerhouses battle it out at the Tehelne Pole in Bratislava on Saturday for the crown.

Reigning champions England are looking to become the first team since Spain in 2013 to retain their European title as they look to win the competition for a fourth time.

The Young Lions left it late against the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Harvey Elliott broke the deadlock for them in the 62nd minute, but Noah Ohio equalized for the Dutch 10 minutes later. But Elliott restored England's lead with only five minutes of normal time remaining to send the holders into their second consecutive final.

On the other hand, Germany cruised past France in the last-four by 3-0. Nelson Weiper made it 1-0 for them after only eight minutes into the kick-off, before Nick Woltemade doubled their advantage. Brajan Gruda added a third deep in stoppage-time as Les Bleuets were soundly beaten.

For the second time in three years, Germany have made it to the finals of the European Under-21 Championship and a fifth time overall, the most behind only Spain (9) and Italy (7).

They now take on England again, having faced them in the group stages and won 2-1. Ansgar Knauff and Nelson Weiper struck apiece in that game to put Germany 2-0 up before Alex Scott pulled one back for the Young Lions in the 76th minute.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the U21 sides of England and Germany and interestingly, the spoils are equally shared with eight wins for each

The European giants have drawn only four times, the last of which came in June 2009, a 1-1 stalemate in the European Union finals that year

England and Germany met in the group stages of the ongoing championship, with the latter prevailing 2-1

Both England and Germany have won the competition on three occasions

England U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Germany U21 have been the team of the tournament so far, winning all five of their games, including against England when they met in the group stages. The Young Lions will be gunning for a revenge here and defend their crown, but we can see a repeat of the earlier result. Germany to become Under-21 champions for a fourth time.

Prediction: England U21 0-1 Germany U21

England U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Germany U21

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

