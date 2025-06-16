England U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

England U21 will face Germany U21 at the Stadion pod Zoborom on Wednesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. The Young Lions have had a positive start to their continental campaign and will advance to the knockout stages regardless of Wednesday's result, provided last-placed Czech Republic U21 avoid defeat elsewhere.

They played out a goalless draw against Slovenia U21 in their last match and fully deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing as they squandered multiple chances to get on the scoresheet in both halves.

Germany U21, meanwhile, have registered two wins from two in the Euros so far and are through to the quarterfinals. They picked up a 4-2 win over Czechia last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet, including Stuttgart man Nick Woltemade, who netted his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Germans sit atop Group B with six points. They are two points above their midweek opponents and only need a draw on Wednesday to finish as group winners.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 20th meeting between the two U21 sides. England have won eight of their previous matchups while Germany have won six times, with their other four contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023 U21 Euros, with the Young Lions winning the group-stage clash 2-0.

Germany are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Antonio Di Salvo's men are the highest-scoring side in the European Championship so far, with seven goals in just two matches.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

England have picked up two wins from their last three games after going winless in their previous three. They have perhaps the stronger side on paper and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Germany are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 17. They have been prolific in front of goal in the continental showpiece so far and should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: England U21 2-2 Germany U21

England U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Germany's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of England's last five matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More