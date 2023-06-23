England U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2023

England U21 will face Israel U21 at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the group stages of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

The Young Lions opened their continental campaign on a positive note, beating the Czech Republic U21 2-0 at the Batumi Arena on Thursday. Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring early after the restart before Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to double the advantage late in the game.

England sit atop their group with three points from an obtainable three. They can seal a spot in the knockout stages with maximum points on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Israel, meanwhile, held on for a 1-1 draw against Germany in their group opener on Thursday. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz denied the Germans an early lead from the spot and then denied them a late winner with another penalty save as The Young Chosen Team held on for a point.

The Young Chosen Team have picked up one point so far and will be looking to pick up their first win this weekend.

England U21 vs Israel U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the third meeting between the two nations in the last 12 years. The most recent matchup between the two sides came in the group stages of the 2013 U21 Euros which Israel won 1-0.

England have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 18 games across all competitions.

Israel are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

The Young Chosen Team won three of their first five games under head coach Guy Luzon but have failed to win any of the subsequent five.

The Young Lions are two-time winners of the continental showpiece, with their most recent triumph coming back in 1984.

England U21 vs Israel U21 Prediction

England's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are overwhelming favorites for Sunday's game and will head into the match with confidence.

Israel are on a five-game winless streak and will be desperate to return to winning ways on Sunday. The Young Lions are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: England U21 2-0 Israel U21

England U21 vs Israel U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: England

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Israel's last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Englands' last four matches)

Poll : 0 votes