England U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2025

The 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship has reached the semi-final stage and defending champions England U21 take on Netherlands U21 on Wednesday. Tehelné pole in Bratislava, which also plays host to the final this weekend, will be the venue for the first encounter of the last four between these European powerhouses.

Having clinched the championship for a third time in 2023, the Young Lions are now just a game away from reaching the showpiece for the second edition running.

It hasn't been the best run, but the holders managed to get here after ousting Spain U21 in the last eight on Saturday.

James McAtee and Harvey Elliott struck within the opening 15 minutes of the clash to give England a two-goal advantage, but Javier Guerra pulled one back for La Furia Roja in the 39th minute.

Lee Carsley's side managed to retain their lead in the second half and even added a third in stoppage time as Elliott Andersen scored a penalty in the 93rd minute before Rafa Marin saw red for Spain.

After two winless games, England returned to winning ways and refurbished their title credentials. But now, they face another talented side in the Netherlands, who are looking to reach their first European under-21 finals since clinching the trophy in 2007.

The Young Orange beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with Ernest Poku netting the only goal of the game in the 84th minute. That was also his second goal of the tournament, having struck a stoppage-time equalizer against Finland in their opening fixture of the tournament.

England U21 vs Netherlands U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in history, with England U21 winning thrice and losing to the Netherlands U21 on just two occasions.

The Young Lions haven't won the fixture since November 2006, when they won a friendly game 1-0.

This will be the first time that England and the Netherlands meet in the European Under-21 Championship tournament.

Four of the last five clashes between these sides have ended in stalemates.

England U21 vs Netherlands U21 Prediction

The Young Lions are the defending champions and have once again demonstrated their title credentials following a tactical victory over Spain in the last round.

The Netherlands boast a good record against them and should give England another tough run, but may lose out on penalties.

Prediction: England U21 1-1 (3-2 on penalties) Netherlands U21

England U21 vs Netherlands U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (England U21 to win on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

