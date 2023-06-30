England U21 vs Portugal U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2, 2023 

England U21 and Portugal U21 will square off at the Stadion Ramaz Shengelia on Sunday (July 2) for a place in the semifinal of the 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship.

England breezed into the last eight as Group C winners, garnering maximum points from three games by winning all their games 2-0. Portugal finished as runners-up in Group A to book a spot in the quarterfinal.

The Esperancas started the last round of games at the bottom of their group, but a dramatic 2-1 win over Belgium propelled them to second spot. All three goals came in the second half, with Joao Neves opening the scoring in the 56th minute, while Yorbe Verteseen levelled matters for the Belgians nine minutes later. Tiago Dantas scored an 89th-minute penalty to help the Iberians progress.

England, meanwhile, saw off defending champions Germany with a routine 2-0 win. Cameron Archer and Harvey Elliot scored first-half goals to inspire the Young Lions to victory.

The winner of this tie will face either Israel or co-hosts Georgia in the semifinal.

England U21 vs Portugal U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions. Portugal lead 6-4.

Their most recent meeting in the group stage of the 2021 Euros saw Portugal win 2-0.

Seven of their last eight meetings have had less than three goals.

England are the only side yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The side that scored first has gone on to win seven of the last eight games in the fixture.

Portugal have lost just two of their last 18 games, winning 14 games.

England U21 vs Portugal U21 Prediction

England were not strong favourites entering into this tournament, but their impressive start has shot them to the top of the favorites list. Portugal started slowly but have gotten back into the thick of things and will now fancy their chances of going one better than their runners-up finish two years ago.

The Portuguese have had an edge in recent games between the two sides. But England's dominance in this tournament would have instilled confidence in Lee Carsley's side. We are backing the Young Lions to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: England 2-1 Portugal

England U21 vs Portugal U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

