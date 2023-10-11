England U21 vs Serbia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

England U21 will welcome Serbia U21 to the City Ground for a 2025 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts kickstarted their qualification campaign with a cruising 3-0 away victory over Luxembourg last month. Liam Delap, Callum Doyle and Cole Palmer all found the back of the net to inspire the Young Lions to victory.

Serbia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Azerbaijan. Mihajlo Ilic's first-half brace helped his nation claim the win.

The victory helped the Young Eagles climb to second spot in Group F with three points from one game. England sit at the summit of the standings on goal difference.

England U21 vs Serbia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with England winning all three previous clashes. They were drawn in the playoffs of the 2013 Euro U21 qualifiers, with England progressing with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Eight of Serbia's last nine games, including each of the last four, have produced less than three goals.

England are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have remarkably scored 14 goals in this run without conceding any.

Cole Palmer has scored or assisted in each of his last three games for England.

Five of Serbia's last seven games have been level at halftime.

England U21 vs Serbia U21 Prediction

England are enjoying their best period of dominance at this level in over three decades, having won a third U21 European Championship in July. Lee Carsley's side became the first nation in history to win the tournament without conceding a goal. They continued from where they left off with another clean sheet last month, with their shutout against Luxemboug meaning they have gone 667 minutes without conceding a goal.

This will be their first game at home since being crowned continental champions and a joyous crowd in Nottingham will be on hand to provide support in the stands. Serbia could pose a threat if given the opportunity but the hosts are unlikely to slip up in front of their fans.

We are backing England to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: England 3-0 Serbia

England U21 vs Serbia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cole Palmer to score or assist at anytime

Tip 5 - England to win to nil: Yes