England U21 vs Slovenia U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship round-up next week and will see England U21 host Slovenia U21 at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday.

England U21 have breezed through the qualifiers, laying down a marker ahead of next year's tournament. They beat Kosovo U21 5-0 last time out with Keane Lewis-Potter and Anthony Gordon both scoring in the first half before a Cameron Archer brace and an own goal in the second half completed the rout.

The home side sit atop Group G with 25 points from nine games. They will now be looking to end their qualification campaign on a winning note.

Slovenia U21 returned to winning ways last time out as they beat Andorra U21 2-0 via goals from NK Celje youngsters Dusan Stojinovic and Tjas Begic in either half.

The visitors have picked up 13 points from nine games so far and sit third in the group standings. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play next week.

England U21 vs Slovenia U21 Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between England U21 and Slovenia U21. The hosts are undefeated in all three matchups, winning once and drawing the other two, including their most recent clash, which ended 2-2.

England U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Slovenia U21 Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

England U21 vs Slovenia

U21 Team News

England U21

Liverpool's Harvey Elliot has recovered from a recent bout of COVID-19 and has returned to the squad. Ryan Sessegnon remains out with an injury and will not feature.

With the job already done, head coach Lee Carsley should make some rotations which could see the likes of James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White return to the starting XI.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia U21

The visitors have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England U21 vs Slovenia U21

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Djed Spence, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Hill, Luke Thomas; Curtis Jones, James Garner, Harvey Elliot; Morgan Gibbs-White, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe

Slovenia U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Turk (GK); Mitja Ilenic, Dusan Stojinovic, David Zec, Almin Kurtovic; Zan Jevsenak, Luka Ticic, Mark Zabukovnik; Aljosa Matko, Nino Zugelj, Nik Prelec

England U21 vs Slovenia U21 Prediction

England U21 have won their last seven qualifying games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the group and are favourites for this one.

Slovenia U21 have won just one of their last four games and are winless and goalless in their last two on the road. The home side should win on Monday.

Prediction: England U21 2-0 Slovenia U21

