England U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

England U21 and Spain U21 battle for the right to become European U-21 champions when they square off in the 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship on Saturday (July 8).

The Young Lions booked their spot in the showpiece event with a comprehensive 3-0 win over surprise package Israel in the semifinal. Morgan Gibbs-White missed a 17th-minute penalty but made amends just before half-time to break the deadlock. Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer was the star of the show, bagging a goal and two assists to inspire the win.

Spain, meanwhile, were even more emphatic in their semifinal win over Ukraine. Artem Bondarenko gave the Ukrainians a shock lead in the 14th minute but La Rojita quickly rallied to go ahead within ten minutes. Five different players got on the scoresheet to inspire the Iberians to an eventual 5-1 win.

The Spaniards are looking to win their sixth U-21 Euro title to go one clear of Italy as the most successful side. England, meanwhile, are seeking their third title, and first since overcoming Spain in 1984.

England U21 vs Spain U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have won two and drawn two of their last five games against England.

England are yet to concede in the tournament and are looking to become the first team to win the tournament without conceding since Spain in 1984.

Just two of the last seven finals have had goals at both ends, with both games involving Spain (in 2013 and 2019).

England are contesting an U-21 Euro final for the first time in 14 years.

Spain have not kept a clean sheet in three games, conceding beyond the 80th-minute mark twice.

England U21 vs Spain U21 Prediction

Spain are U-21 Euro specialists and are one win away from justifying their status as pre-tournament favourites. Santi Denia's side have had to work hard to get to this stage and face their toughest test at the final hurdle.

England U21 have arguably been the team of the tournament. They came in on a low profile but have grown in the competition, with their rock-solid defence proving to be the foundation for their march to glory.

However, history could weigh against Lee Carsley's team as they square off against a side that has won three of the last six editions. Both sides have an abundance of talent in their ranks and will fancy their chances of victory. However, Spain's pedigree gives them a slight edge that could propel them to a narrow win.

Prediction: England 1-2 Spain

England U21 vs Spain U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring Half: Second half

