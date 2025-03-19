England vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21 2025

A new era begins for England this Friday, as they face off with Albania in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

This game will be England's first under new manager Thomas Tuchel as they look to begin their World Cup campaign successfully. Albania, meanwhile, will want to cause what would be a major upset.

So will it be business as usual for the Three Lions this week?

England vs Albania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have won all six of their previous meetings with Albania, last playing them twice in 2021 in qualification games for the 2022 World Cup. At Wembley, the Three Lions dispatched them 5-0 with a hat-trick for captain Harry Kane.

England's last games saw them promoted back into League A of the UEFA Nations League following victories over Greece, the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Those games, however, came under interim boss Lee Carsley, who has now returned to his role as u21 coach.

Albania, on the other hand, were relegated to the UEFA Nations League C last year after they finished bottom of a group that also contained Georgia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Albania have never qualified for a World Cup in their history, but did make it to the European Championship last summer. However, losses to Italy and Spain, as well as a draw with Croatia saw them finish bottom of their group.

Thomas Tuchel's first England squad has largely split opinions in the fanbase. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss has dropped a lot of the younger players used in the Autumn by Lee Carsley, and has also brought back veterans Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford. However, Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly could earn their first caps here.

England vs Albania Prediction

Despite some question marks around Thomas Tuchel's squad selection for this match, this game ought to be a straightforward start to his tenure as England manager.

The Three Lions have largely brushed aside opponents on the level of Albania over the past few years, and notably dismantled this side 5-0 in late 2021.

Moreover, while Albania have beaten both Georgia and Ukraine in away matches in the past year, they have only won four matches since the start of 2024 in total.

In conclusion, then, we should probably expect a one-sided England win here as the players look to impress their new boss.

Prediction: England 4-0 Albania

England vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win.

Tip 2: Harry Kane to score for England - Yes (Kane is in fantastic form this season and scored a hat-trick against Albania last time he faced them).

Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (England have scored more than two goals in their last three matches).

