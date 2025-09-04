England vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6 2025

England welcome Andorra to Villa Park this Saturday in a 2026 World Cup qualifying game.

Ad

England already sit top of their qualifying group and look well on course to make it to the tournament in North America next summer. Andorra, meanwhile, are unsurprisingly bottom of the pile.

So will it be business as usual for Thomas Tuchel's team this weekend?

England vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have faced off with Andorra on seven occasions previously, including a game this past June. Unsurprisingly, the Three Lions have won all seven of those games, scoring a total of 26 goals in the process. Andorra have never scored a goal against England.

It's probably fair to say, however, that the most recent win over Andorra was England's least convincing to date. They needed 50 minutes to score a single goal through captain Harry Kane, and were unable to double their lead against the minnows.

Of their 66 World Cup qualifying games, Andorra have won just four, while losing 59. Right now, they're ranked 174th in the world, above Chad and below St. Vincent and Grenadines.

While England will be favoured to win this match, they are coming in on the back of a poor showing against Senegal. That match saw the Three Lions take a 7th minute lead before collapsing to a 1-3 defeat.

Thomas Tuchel has once again selected a curious squad for this match, with the most surprising pick being midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Milan player's last international call-up came way back in November 2018.

Ad

Trending

England vs Andorra Prediction

To say England will be expected to win this match would be an understatement; anything less than a victory would be a massive surprise and would likely cost Thomas Tuchel his job.

That's unlikely, of course, and so it will probably come down to how many goals England will score. Given their poor showings in June, the Three Lions will probably want to make a statement here, and given they should be more fresh, a victory via wide margin is the prediction.

Ad

Prediction: England 5-0 Andorra

England vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win.

Tip 2: England to score at least three goals - Yes (England have scored at least three goals in five of their seven games against Andorra).

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England - Yes (Kane has scored five goals in his last five games for England).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More