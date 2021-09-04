England vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 World Cup qualifiers

This Sunday sees England play host to Andorra in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

England currently sit at the top of Group I with four wins from four, while Andorra are in fifth with just one win to their name.

England will be hoping for a comfortable game here, but will also expect a raucous return to Wembley after their Euro 2020 exploits. So can they impress the crowd?

Any worries about a hangover for England following their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final were immediately blown away on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate’s side smashed Hungary 0-4 in Budapest, sweeping aside a team who were expected to give them a major test.

This game promises to be a little easier for them given Andorra’s status as minnows, meaning England will likely have one eye on Wednesday’s trip to Poland come the weekend.

Andorra meanwhile picked up a rare international win of their own on Thursday, defeating fellow minnows San Marino 2-0.

Prior to that, they had lost all three of their qualifiers, suffering defeats to Albania, Poland and Hungary.

England vs Andorra Head-to-Head

Unsurprisingly, historic games between England and Andorra have been one-sided in favour of the Three Lions. The last four meetings have all been won by England, with a total score of 16-0.

England form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Andorra form guide: W-D-L-L-L

England vs Andorra Team News

England

After losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho to injuries prior to the Hungary game, England have no other injury concerns. However, Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes for this match regardless.

Injured: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Doubtful: Jadon Sancho

Suspended: None

Andorra

Andorra have a fully fit squad to call upon for this game, but Marc Pujol and Jordi Alaez are both suspended following bookings in the win over San Marino.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marc Pujol, Jordi Alaez

England vs Andorra Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka, Jesse Lingard, Jack Grealish, Patrick Bamford

Andorra predicted XI (5-4-1): Josep Gomes, Chus Rubio, Moi San Nicolas, Max Llovera, Albert Alavedra, Joan Cervos, Cristian Martinez, Marc Vales, Marc Rebes, Alex Martinez, Cucu

England vs Andorra Prediction

In all honesty this will be a one-sided game, as Andorra are one of Europe’s weakest sides while England are still riding the crest of a wave right now.

Andorra will likely put ten men behind the ball, but they simply lack the defensive quality to keep England out. Therefore, Gareth Southgate’s attackers can expect to fill their boots here.

Prediction: England 4-0 Andorra

