England vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

England will entertain Australia in a friendly international at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The hosts met Scotland in a friendly in their previous outing, recording a 3-1 away win at Hampden Park last month. Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet while second-half substitute Harry Maguire was at fault for an own goal in the second half.

After playing the friendly at Wembley, they'll meet Italy in the European qualifiers at the same venue on Tuesday.

The visitors have played four friendlies in 2023 thus far and in their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mexico. Goals from Harry Souttar and Martin Boyle put them two goals ahead but late goals from second-half substitutes Raúl Jiménez and Cesar Huerta allowed Mexico to equalize.

After this meeting, they'll take on rivals New Zealand in another friendly at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns seven times thus far, with all meetings being friendlies. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their rivals from Down Under with four wins. The visitors have just one win over the hosts and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2016 at the Stadium of Light, with the hosts recording a 2-1 win.

England are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording five wins. They have won their last 11 friendlies in a row.

Australia have just one win in four friendlies in 2023 and have conceded two goals apiece in their last three games.

The visitors have just three wins in their last 14 friendlies away from home.

The hosts have failed to score just once in their seven meetings against the visitors.

England vs Australia Prediction

The Three Lions head into the match in great form, suffering just one defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 games and will look to build on that form in this match.

Head coach Gareth Southgate will have 25 players available for selection and is expected to field a strong starting XI for this tie. Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was dropped from the squad earlier this week due to a hamstring injury.

The Socceroos have suffered three defeats in their last five games in all competitions. They will play their first match at Wembley, where England are unbeaten in their last 17 outings.

Riley McGree is an absentee for the visitors, though Aiden O’Neill has been called up as the replacement by head coach Graham Arnold. They have failed to score in two of their last four friendlies away from home.

Considering the home advantage for the Three Lions and the upper hand in the head-to-head record, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: England 3-1 Australia

England vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes