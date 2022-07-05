England vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England, the hosts of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, will face Austria at the Old Trafford Stadium in the competition opener on Wednesday.

England have finished as runners-up at the tournament twice and will be hoping to go all the way in this edition as the hosts. The competition was originally scheduled to take place in August last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be just the second appearance in the continental competition for Austria. They qualified for the finals for the first time in the previous edition, finishing third in the 2017 edition.

Both teams warmed up for the campaign opener with some friendly games last month. The Lionesses secured a win in all three of their friendly games, including a 5-1 win against reigning champions Netherlands.

Austria suffered a 2-1 defeat against Denmark in their first friendly game but recorded back-to-back wins against Montenegro and Belgium.

England vs Austria Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off five times across all competitions thus far. England enjoy a 100% record in the fixture at the moment, with Austria yet to score a goal against England.

The most recent fixture between the teams came in November 2021 in the qualifying fixture for the 2023 Women's World Cup, which ended in a 1-0 win for England.

England form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Austria form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

England vs Austria Team News

England

Sarina Wiegman has called up a 23-woman squad for the competition. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the team ahead of the opener. Steph Houghton and Lucy Staniforth have just returned from injury spells and were not included in the final squad.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Steph Houghton, Lucy Staniforth

Austria

Maria Plattner and Lisa Kolb suffered injuries last week and were left out of the final squad for the competition. Virginia Kirchberger and Annabel Schasching took their places in the squad.

There are no other reported absentees from the 23-man squad announced for the competition.

Injury: Maria Plattner, Lisa Kolb

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

England vs Austria Predicted XIs

England (3-5-2): Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Nikita Parris

Austria (4-3-2-1): Manuela Zinsberger (GK); Laura Wienroither, Carina Wenninger, Viki Schnaderbeck, Celina Degen; Barbara Dunst, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger; Julia Hickelsberger-Füller, Sarah Puntigam; Nicole Billa

England vs Austria Prediction

England are unbeaten in 14 matches since Sarina Wiegman took charge and are strong favorites here. Austria have also been in solid form in recent fixtures and were prolific in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, scoring 40 goals, 18 fewer than England.

While both teams have great quality in their squads, home advantage should come into play for the Lionesses and we are backing them to secure a win here.

Prediction: England 3-1 Austria

