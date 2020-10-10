England vs Belgium: 5 Key Battles that could influence the result of the game | UEFA Nations League 2020/21

England are set to lock horns with Belgium in a high-octane clash in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium. The Englishmen have been far from their fluent best in the two matchdays so far as they needed a 90th-minute penalty to go past Iceland and were held to a 0-0 draw away in Denmark.

The visitors, on the other hand, have won both their opening games in the tournament with relative ease. The Belgian Red Devils won by a score of 2-0 against Denmark and thrashed Iceland by a score of 5-1.

That being said, their most results were a tad different as it was the Englishmen who emerged victorious in their friendly against Wales, while Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Ivory Coast.

6 - This was England's sixth goalless draw in 43 matches under Gareth Southgate - as many as previous bosses Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce played out in 57 games in charge. The last England manager to oversee more 0-0s was Bobby Robson (17). Dull. #DENENG pic.twitter.com/2lcOpfiBKd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez's men will be set to play the first of their two encounters against each other in League A Group 2 at Wembley, and both managers have an abundance of incredible talent to call upon. Here, we take a look at some key battles all over the pitch that could influence the result.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Yannick Carrasco

Alexander-Arnold in action for England

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, likely to play as a wing-back in a five-man defence opted for by Southgate, could possibly face Atletico Madrid star Yannick Ferreira Carrasco on his side of the pitch. The Belgian winger was in sublime touch in the UEFA Champions League for Atletico Madrid last year upon his return to the club from the Chinese Super League, and will be a handful for any full-back.

Alexander-Arnold will have to protect his flank and ensure that he does not leave space behind him as Carrasco thrives on having such room to run into. The Englishman was part of the backline that conceded seven Premier League goals at Villa Park, and would hope to put that terrible night behind him with an impressive display against one of the best teams in the world.

#4 Jadon Sancho vs Timothy Castagne

Sancho is one of the most in-form English players

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho will be one of the Three Lions' most important players heading into the Nations League. The winger was one of the most impressive players in all of Europe last year as he set up 16 goals and scored 17 in just over 30 games for the Germans. He will be up against Leicester City's versatile Belgian Timothy Castagne on the right flank. The Englishman is likely to play off the right-hand side of Harry Kane.

Castagne got off to an excellent start to life as a Leicester player and has been impressive in his first few games at the King Power. The 24-year-old will be tasked with keeping England's creative hub quiet, which will be anything but an easy task. However, Castagne has shown that he is capable of handling quick, explosive wingers in the league and could prove to be a difficult player for Sancho to get past.

