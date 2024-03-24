England vs Belgium Predictions and Betting Tips | March 26 2024

England face off with Belgium in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium this Tuesday (March 26).

Both of these teams played in friendly matches this weekend; England suffered a 0-1 setback against Brazil, while Belgium secured a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland.

So can either of these sides secure a victory here to help them prepare for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 campaign in June?

England vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides faced off was during the 2020-21 edition of the UEFA Nations League. England defeated Belgium 2-1 at Wembley, but fell to them 2-0 a month later in Leuven. Despite splitting results, it was Belgium who won the group to qualify for 2021's Nations League finals.

Overall, despite losing three of their last four games with Belgium - including two games in the 2018 FIFA World Cup - England have a strong record against the Red Devils. They have faced them on 25 occasions and won on 16 of them.

England's loss to Brazil on Saturday was their first defeat at Wembley since their disappointing loss to Denmark in the afore-mentioned 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign. It was also the first time they'd failed to score at the national stadium since their 0-0 draw with Scotland at UEFA Euro 2020.

Belgium's last loss came at the hands of Morocco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then, they have gone eleven games unbeaten, qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024 with ease.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku was the highest scorer during UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying with a total of 14 goals, putting him six goals ahead of England's top scorer Harry Kane.

England vs Belgium Prediction

On paper, at least, these sides are quite evenly matched. Both nations can call upon some of the world's best players, although a handful of them on both sides, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois will miss this game with injuries.

Overall, though, England now have a slight edge on Belgium in terms of international experience and top-level stars. Gareth Southgate's side did not look great against Brazil this weekend, and will be looking to impress here.

So can Belgium stop them? Any side that carries the goal threat of the likes of Lukaku, Lois Openda and Jeremy Doku is going to be dangerous. However, with England enjoying a home advantage, they should just about edge this one.

Prediction: England 2-1 Belgium

England vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both England and Belgium drew a blank in their last game but have enough firepower to change that here).

Tip 3: Romelu Lukaku to score for Belgium - Yes (Lukaku has scored 15 goals for Belgium since the 2022 FIFA World Cup).