England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2024

England will invite Bosnia and Herzegovina to St. James' Park in an international friendly on Monday. The hosts will meet Iceland in their second and final friendly before leaving for Germany for UEFA Euro 2024. The visitors, meanwhile, will wrap up the ongoing international break with a friendly against Italy next Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their two friendlies in 2024. After suffering a 1-0 home loss to Brazil in their first match of the year, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium last time around.

The visitors have suffered four consecutive losses in all competitions and fell to a 2-1 loss against Ukraine in their final Euro 2024 qualifying match in March.

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time in competitive games.

England form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

England

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have joined the squad to prove their match fitness ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate will name the final 26-man squad from the provisional 33-man squad after this match.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, and Kobbie Mainoo played in the FA Cup final and might not be risked here. Jack Grealish was on the bench in that match and has already reported for training. Jude Bellingham remains unavailable as he was in action in the UEFA Champions League final for Real Madrid on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jude Bellingham

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rade Krunić and Amar Dedic have been left out of the squad due to injuries and are the only two absentees for head coach Sergej Barbarez in his first game in charge.

Injured: Rade Krunić, Amar Dedic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

England Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Lewis Dunk, Jarrad Branthwaite, Joe Gomez; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher; Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane

Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Osman Hadžikić; Anel Ahmedhodzic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac, Ermin Bičakčić; Armin Gigović, Ivan Bašić, Denis Huseinbašić, Haris Hajradinovic; Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

The Three Lions have endured a three-game winless run with two games ending in draws and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have suffered just one home loss in friendlies since 2016 and are strong favorites.

The Dragons have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, suffering four losses in a row. They have failed to score in eight of their last 10 friendlies, which is a cause for concern. They take to the pitch under new management and with a lot of new faces, so they might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for England and better squad quality, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: England 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina