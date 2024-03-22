England vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

England and Brazil will square off against each other at the historic Wembley Stadium in a high-profile friendly on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate and Co. need to rig themselves out ahead of Euro 2024 and a battle with South American giants Brazil represents a suitable avenue. England made it as far as the final of Euro 2020, eventually losing out to Italy in heartbreaking fashion on penalties.

The Three Lions suffer from no shortage of talent this time either and Southgate has been entrusted to take them on yet another promising run in a major tournament.

England looked sharp in the qualifying stages, even getting a pair of victories over the reigning European champions Italy as they finished first in their group.

Southgate's men now have four friendly matches to help them prepare for the grand summer with a duel against Belgium just three days after Saturday's showdown with the Selecao.

Meanwhile, Brazil have been pretty scattershot since Tite stepped down from the helm following their 2022 FIFA World Cup heartbreak.

They are currently on an incredible three-game losing streak and the five-time world champions will be looking to turn things around as they lock horns with a formidable opponent on Saturday.

Consecutive losses against Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina have thrown into question the current crop's ability to work as a unit and sweat the best teams on the continent. After the game against England on Saturday, Brazil will face Spain, three days later on Tuesday.

Saturday's encounter with England will be new manager Dorival Junior's first game as head coach of the Brazilian national football team.

England vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have won just four of their previous 26 matches against Brazil in all competitions.

The most recent international friendly between the two sides took place in November 2017 and the match ended in a goalless draw.

England are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Brazil have lost five of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Brazil have failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

England vs Brazil Prediction

England have quite an exciting squad and the diverse and dynamic options only represent a headache of the sort that Southgate would welcome.

It's worth noting that this is despite the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips and Ben White are all missing this time.

On the other hand, Brazil are without some major players in Alisson Becker, Gabriel Martinelli, Ederson, Gabriel Magalhaes, Casemiro and Marquinhos.

Brazil still have plenty of quality in their ranks but given their current form, they'll find it hard to keep up with England.

Prediction: England 3-1 Brazil

England vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes