Euro 2020 Qualifiers: England vs Bulgaria | Where to watch 

Kumar Shashwat
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
8   //    06 Sep 2019, 19:56 IST

England host Bulgaria at Wembley on Sunday
England host Bulgaria at Wembley on Sunday

England host Bulgaria in their first fixture of the current international break as the Three Lions look to solidify their position at the top of their qualifying group.

Gareth Southgate’s men have won both of their encounters in the Euro 2020 qualifiers so far, posting 5-0 and 5-1 victories over the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively.

As for the visitors, their campaign hasn’t gotten off to the ideal start and they find themselves precariously placed with only a couple of points from four games.

Thus, the Bulgarians face a herculean task on their hands trying to throw a spanner in the English works and that challenge is made significantly harder with the Three Lions being able to call upon a near full-strength squad.

Additionally, the effervescent James Maddison and Mason Mount are in line for their senior debuts after the pair impressed during the formative stages of the Premier League.

Moreover, the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have given a good account of themselves in the early league fixtures and look set to inflict damage on the Bulgarians when the latter comes calling at Wembley on the 7th of September.

As for the away side, they would be hoping to restore their pride after only managing a couple of draws in their opening four encounters. However, that is easier said than done against an England side riding high on confidence.

Thus, the game represents the perfect opportunity for the English juggernaut to continue, thereby laying down another marker in their pursuit for continental glory in 2020.

Match Details

Date: 7th September, 2019

Advertisement

Time: 5pm BST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Where to watch (TV): TUDN USA (USA)

Where to watch (Live streaming): TUDN En Vivo and ESPN+ (USA)

European Qualifiers England Football Bulgaria Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane
