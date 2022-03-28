England vs Cote d'Ivoire prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022

Tuesday sees England play host to Cote d’Ivoire in what should be an intriguing international friendly match at Wembley.

England are coming off a 2-1 victory over Switzerland, while Cote d’Ivoire fell to defeat against France in a friendly on Friday evening.

With nothing but pride at stake here, who will come out on top?

England vs Cote d’Ivoire Head-to-Head

England’s recent friendly with Switzerland saw the Three Lions largely flatter to deceive, as they picked up a 2-1 victory despite looking second-best at times. However, given he was able to blood a number of new talents, the patchy performance likely won’t bother boss Gareth Southgate.

His side breezed through qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring more goals – 39 – than any other European side, although having San Marino and Andorra in their group did help matters there.

Interestingly, this match will be the first time that England have ever faced Cote d’Ivoire in any kind of fixture, which is somewhat of a surprise given the visitors’ status as African heavyweights in recent years.

Cote d’Ivoire’s recent friendly defeat to France was their first match since their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, when they fell to Egypt in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

Patrice Beaumelle’s side performed well against the reigning world champions, going ahead via a Nicolas Pepe goal and only falling to a 93rd-minute winner from Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, Cote d’Ivoire have already failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, so even a win over England wouldn’t mean a lot in the grand scheme of things.

England form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Cote d’Ivoire form guide: W-D-W-L-L

England vs Cote d’Ivoire Team News

England

John Stones is likely to be unavailable for this game after withdrawing from the Switzerland match due to an injury suffered in the warm-up. Outside of him, the same squad who played that game is available to Southgate.

Injured: John Stones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cote d’Ivoire

Cote d’Ivoire will have a full-strength side to call upon in this game, as no players have withdrawn from their squad following their loss to France.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Cote d’Ivoire Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker-Peters, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe

Cote d’Ivoire predicted XI (4-3-3): Badra Sangare, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly, Ghislain Konan, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean-Michel Seri, Franck Kessie, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller, Wilfried Zaha

England vs Cote d’Ivoire Prediction

Despite failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Cote d’Ivoire still possess a highly talented squad that should be able to push England hard here, particularly if the Three Lions aren’t at their best.

With that said, England’s players should be familiar with their opponents, who primarily play in the Premier League, and so they should be confident of a positive result.

It won’t be easy, but we expect an entertaining game and a home win here.

Prediction: England 2-1 Cote d’Ivoire

