England vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

England face the Czech Republic in Euro 2020's Group D at Wembley on Tuesday.

Both England and the Czech Republic currently have four points to their name, meaning a draw would take them both through to the knockout stages.

However, both sides will also be hoping for a win, with England in particular looking to impress in front of their home fans.

England vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

England’s Euro 2020 campaign started well with a win over Croatia, but their most recent game was a huge disappointment.

Gareth Southgate’s men only managed a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Scotland, despite being tipped by most to dominate the game.

Southgate will now have to consider calls to make his England side more attacking for this game. However, he’s unlikely to take too many chances knowing that a draw will be enough to qualify for the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 to begin their campaign before being pegged back by Croatia for a 1-1 draw.

They will likely be happy with their results so far, as a draw here will send them into the knockout stages.

However, striker Schick will no doubt be looking for more goals - he has three to his name already, making him Euro 2020’s joint top goalscorer at the moment.

England and the Czechs have faced off recently as they were drawn in the same qualifying group for Euro 2020.

Interestingly, England thumped the Czechs 5-0 in March 2019, before falling 2-1 to them in Prague that October. The defeat was England’s first in a qualifying game since October 2009.

England form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Czech Republic form guide: L-L-W-W-D

England vs Czech Republic Team News

England

England defender Harry Maguire may be fit for this game and could play a part. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson may also be involved from the start. Gareth Southgate’s side are nursing no injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic

Like England, the Czech Republic currently have no injuries to worry about leading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England beat the Czech team 5:0 in Wembley before we beat them 2:1 in Prague in the EURO qualifying phase.



"We rather remember the winning match for sure but the heavy defeat was some kind of mirror for us and a stepping stone to better performances."



💬 Lukáš Masopust 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/rxz3H4xn7S — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 20, 2021

England vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko, Patrik Schick

England vs Czech Republic Prediction

Despite the fact that a draw would potentially give England an easier game in the round of 16, Gareth Southgate can’t risk overthinking this one.

England fans have already begun to turn on their manager after their poor showing against Scotland, and a good showing is a must.

The Czechs have proven to be a better side than some gave them credit for, but man-for-man, if England come in on top form, they should win this one.

Prediction: England 2-0 Czech Republic

