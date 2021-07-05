England vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Wednesday sees a huge game at Wembley as England face off with Denmark in the second semi-final of UEFA Euro 2020.

Both England and Denmark are playing in their first European Championship semi-final for over 20 years, and both sides are desperate to reach Sunday’s final.

Will England’s home advantage and attacking talents see them through or will Denmark, running high on emotion and spirit, pull off a huge victory?

England vs Denmark Head-to-Head

After a slow start to their Euro 2020 campaign, England have grown into the tournament. They now find themselves on the cusp of glory for the first time since their last European Championship semi-final in 1996.

England's historic 2-0 defeat of Germany in the last 16 was followed by an emphatic 4-0 thumping of Ukraine in the quarter-finals. In some pundit's eyes, that comprehensive quarter-final victory has now made England the favorites to take the Henri Delaunay trophy.

However, to do so they’ll have to shatter the history books. Since their World Cup win in 1966, England have reached the semi-finals of a major tournament four times – and have fallen at that hurdle each time.

Meanwhile, Denmark started their Euro 2020 campaign in the worst possible way. Talisman Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match with Finland – a game that Denmark then went on to lose.

However, buoyed by Eriksen’s miraculous survival, Denmark recovered from a loss to Belgium to defeat Russia, sending them into the knockout stages.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side have since overcome Wales and the Czech Republic to make it into the semi-finals.

England have played Denmark twice before at major tournaments, drawing 0-0 with them at Euro 1992 and defeating them 3-0 at the 2002 World Cup.

However, the most recent meetings between the two, in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, went in Denmark’s favor. They picked up a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen before beating England 0-1 at Wembley.

England form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Denmark form guide: L-L-W-W-W

England vs Denmark Team News

England

England have no injury concerns coming into this game. Bukayo Saka is expected to fully recover from the minor issue that kept him out of the win over Ukraine at the weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark

Denmark also have no injury concerns leading into this game, with Eriksen the only squad member missing at this stage.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Denmark Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Denmark predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard, Jens Stryger Larsen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle, Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg

England vs Denmark Prediction

England have built momentum during their Euro 2020 campaign and are coming off a thumping win over Ukraine. That, along with their home advantage, should make them big favorites for this game.

However, you can’t write the Danes off. They’re riding a wave of emotion and positivity following the Eriksen incident, and may feel like they have destiny on their side.

However, destiny doesn’t usually count in the world of football, and the fact is that England’s defense has been watertight with no goals conceded. They can also call upon a huge arsenal of attacking riches.

Therefore, a tight win for England – with one early and one late goal – is the prediction.

Prediction: England 2-0 Denmark

