England vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

After picking up their biggest win since 2018 by defeating Belgium, England have a chance to extend their lead at the top of their UEFA Nations League group this week when they take on Denmark at Wembley.

Denmark picked up a big win of their own at the weekend, defeating Iceland 0-3 in Reykjavik. If they could spring an upset over England on Wednesday night, they could well turn the fight for a spot in next summer’s UEFA Nations League semi-finals into a three-way battle.

England vs Denmark Head-to-Head

England faced off with Denmark in Copenhagen in September in what was one of the dullest games in recent memory. The match petered out to a 0-0 draw after Harry Kane’s late effort was cleared off the line.

In historical terms, England have a good record against Denmark, recording 12 wins over the Danes. Denmark have beaten the Three Lions three times, with their most recent two wins coming in the mid-2000’s over England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’.

In terms of recent form, England must be favoured here. They’ve lost just two games since the start of 2019, and picked up an impressive win over Belgium, FIFA’s top-ranked side, this past weekend. Denmark are on a two-game winning streak, but were defeated by the Belgians in September.

England form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Denmark form guide: D-L-D-W-W

England vs Denmark Team News

England should be able to restore both Ben Chilwell and Harry Kane to their starting line-up for this game. Captain Kane sat out against Belgium with a muscular cramp, but was able to make a cameo appearance, while Chilwell is hoping to recover from a bout of illness.

Outside of that, Gareth Southgate has no injury concerns inside the squad, with Raheem Sterling missing this series of games entirely.

Injured: Raheem Sterling

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark have no injury concerns right now and the likelihood is that boss Kasper Hjulmand may well decide to play the same XI that defeated Iceland on Sunday night in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Denmark Predicted XI

England predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Ben Chilwell, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho

Denmark predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Robert Skov, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

England vs Denmark Prediction

Despite a somewhat stodgy approach, England’s win over Belgium will definitely give them plenty of confidence leading into this game. If Gareth Southgate’s men can find a way to link their midfield to their attack, they could make good use of their new 3-4-3 system.

However, Denmark won’t be easy opponents by any means. They got the better of England in the recent 0-0 draw between the two and will be hopeful of a result in this match. I suspect England’s more potent attack will prove to be the difference, but this should be a tight match.

Prediction: England 2-1 Denmark