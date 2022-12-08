England vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 60 of FIFA World Cup 2022

England and France will battle it out on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both England and France produced dominant displays in the round of 16 to book a berth in the quarter-finals. The Three Lions beat Senegal 3-0 courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka. England also limited Senegal to just one shot on target.

France turned in a strong performance against Poland, beating them 3-1. Kylian Mbappe was once again the star of the show, scoring twice and providing an assist for Olivier Giroud's opener.

This will be one of the most high-profile battles of the 2022 FIFA World Cup yet, with some of football's biggest stars squaring off against each other.

England vs France Head-to-Head stats

England and France have locked horns 31 times in the past. England have been, by far, the more successful side in bouts between the two. The Three Lions have picked up 17 wins. France have won just nine while five matches have ended in draws.

The last time the two sides met was in June 2017 in an international friendly. France won the game 3-2.

England current form: W-W-D-W-D

France current form: W-L-W-W-L

England vs France: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

England and France have met twice in the World Cup and the Three Lions have won both matches. England have scored 12 goals and conceded just two in four matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings.

England have picked up just one win in their last eight meetings with France in all competitions. The Three Lions have been knocked out of six of their last eight World Cups by European opposition. Meanwhile, France have progressed from eight of their last 10 World Cup knockout games by beating European opposition.

Since Brazil in 2006, France are the first reigning champions to make it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Les Bleus have won seven of their last eight World Cup matches.

If England beat France, Gareth Southgate will become the first England manager to take the nation to two World Cup semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe is the leading goalscorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with five goals in four appearances. Olivier Giroud has scored three goals in three appearances in the tournament so far.

For England, both Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford have scored three goals each.

