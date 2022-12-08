England vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

England face off against France at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor this Saturday in the quarter-finals of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

England overcame the challenge of Senegal to reach this point in the tournament, while France defeated Poland with a comfortable victory.

Prior to those wins in the round of 16, both sides impressed during the group stages of this World Cup. England won Group B by defeating Iran and Wales while securing a draw with the USA, and are currently the joint-top scorers at the tournament with 12 goals to their credit.

France, meanwhile, topped Group D thanks to wins over Australia and Denmark, despite suffering a stunning 0-1 defeat to Tunisia in their final match. Les Bleus have scored nine goals, five of which have come from star striker Kylian Mbappe.

England vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time England met France in a major tournament was at Euro 2012, in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. Prior to that, France defeated the Three Lions in the opening game for both sides at Euro 2004. To find the last competitive victory for England over France, you have to go back to the 1982 World Cup.

The last meeting outright between these sides came in a friendly in the summer of 2017. France ran out 3-2 winners despite falling behind and also having Raphael Varane sent off.

England are currently the joint top scorers at this tournament with 12 goals to their name, but Gareth Southgate’s side haven’t relied on just one player to score. Eight different players have found the net for England, with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford scoring three each.

France famously won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the then-19-year-old Kylian Mbappe becoming only the second teenager, behind Pele, to score in a World Cup final.

France’s Olivier Giroud became his country’s all-time top goalscorer when he found the net against Poland in the round of 16, breaking Thierry Henry’s record. England’s Harry Kane could do the same in this game, as he needs just two more goals to surpass Wayne Rooney’s record of 53.

England vs France Prediction

This might be the toughest quarter-final to call in this World Cup, as both England and France have impressed throughout the tournament and haven’t really shown too many weaknesses.

The big question, naturally, is how England’s defense will deal with the threat of Kylian Mbappe, but then the same could be said for how France’s defense will contend with the likes of Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Overall, we should expect a cagy yet entertaining game, with both teams finding the net, and the chances of the match going the distance are probably quite high.

Prediction: England 2-2 France (England to win on penalties)

England vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both England and France are strong in attack and slightly weaker in defense).

Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score for France – Yes (Mbappe already has five goals in this World Cup and will be hopeful of claiming the Golden Boot).

