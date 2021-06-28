England vs Germany: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Euro 2020

After finishing at the top of Group D with seven points, England take on Germany, who emerged second from Group F in UEFA Euro 2020. The two nations have played against each other 32 times, with Germany winning on 15 occasions and the Three Lions victorious 13 times.

Gareth Southgate's side have only beaten Germany once in their last five meetings. As a result, former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg believes England will be the "easiest opponent" his home country has faced in the competition so far.

It is pretty evident that the Three Lions are struggling to score goals difficulties but Joachim Low's side have conceded in every Euro 2020 game so far. Germany's backline has looked incredibly vulnerable at times. With neither team boasting a significant advantage over the other at the moment, it promises to be a tight Round of 16 fixture.

On that note, here are five players to watch out for as they may make a huge difference in Tuesday's game.

#5 Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane has struggled so far in Euro 2020

England captain Harry Kane had an excellent 2020-21 season with Tottenham. The striker scored 23 goals in 35 games and won the Premier League Golden Boot. However, he has struggled at Euro 2020 and is yet to score or record an assist so far.

His underwhelming performance in the competition implies that there are doubts as to whether Kane will start tomorrow.

However, even with all the pressure to step up in the decisive fixture, the 27-year-old striker remains confident in himself and said:

“I’m in a good place. Going into Tuesday, physically, I’m in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that’s what I wanted. In Russia, I started on fire, scored loads of goals and then maybe didn’t have my best performances in the quarters and semis. The most important thing is that I’m calm, the team are calm and we’re in a controlled place going into the big match against Germany.”

Kane has only played against Germany once during an international friendly in March 2016, where he scored a goal. Although the Spurs striker is not enjoying his best spell in front of goal at the moment, the Germans will definitely be wary of him. Kane also looked sharp in the training video he posted.

3 ball challenge.... first time? No problem 😂🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LCXGGWqvaC — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 26, 2021

#4 Kai Havertz (Germany)

Kai Havertz has become one of Germany's most influential players in recent times

As Germany's top scorer at Euro 2020, Kai Havertz will be a player to look out for in the upcoming game against England.

Having started in every single game thus far, Havertz is clearly a crucial player in Low's team and is likely to keep his position in the starting XI on Tuesday. The 22-year-old forward was also instrumental in Die Mannschaft's 4-2 victory over Portugal in the group stage. He netted an equalizer in the draw with Hungary as well.

Two goals, and heavily involved in two opposition own goals in the group stage for Kai Havertz.



The favourite for UEFA Young Player of the Tournament for a reason. pic.twitter.com/gZ6iNLWjQg — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 23, 2021

Given that the attacking midfielder plays in the Premier League, Havertz is a familiar face to most English players. Many in the opposition will know what the Chelsea midfielder is capable of.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Havertz said:

"I believe it's my first match against England. I don't think you can call me the player that upsets England yet. I hope I will be that player this Tuesday."

