England vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 43 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another high-octane knock-out fixture this week as England take on Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. The two traditional rivals do have a few issues to resolve and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

England are yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020 this summer and have several options across the pitch. The Three Lions secured victories against Croatia and Czech Republic in their group games but will face a different league of opposition this week.

Germany have also experienced a mixed campaign so far and found themselves on the verge of elimination from the Group of Death. Die Mannschaft came back to secure a 2-2 draw against Hungary last week and can pack a dangerous punch on their day.

England vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany have a marginal advantage over England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. England have managed 13 victories against Germany and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two European heavyweights took place in 2017 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams have undergone transitions in recent years and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

England form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-D-W

Germany form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: D-W-L

England vs Germany: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

England and Germany are traditional rivals

Wembley has witnessed some exceptional matches between England and Germany in the past and has hosted 12 matches between the two European giants. Germany are undefeated in their last five games against England at Wembley but famously lost the 1966 World Cup final to the Three Lions.

England have never won a Euro knock-out match within 90 minutes and will be intent on correcting their course against Germany. England have also lost three of the four knock-out matches that have been decided on penalties, with their previous defeat famously inflicted by Italy at Euro 2012.

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has scored a goal at Wembley with both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. Gundogan could become only the second German after Per Mertesacker to find the back of the net at Wembley with both his country and his club side.

Germany have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games in major international tournaments. England, on the other hand, have not conceded in their last six matches at the Euros and will be confident ahead of this game.

