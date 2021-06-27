England vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

England take on Germany at Wembley in Euro 2020’s round of 16 this Tuesday in a game that promises to be one of the tournament’s biggest.

England won their group to qualify for the round of 16, while Germany needed a last-gasp goal to rescue a point against Hungary and make it through.

But form will likely go out of the window on Tuesday when the two storied rivals clash in a major tournament again for the first time since 2010. Will England or Germany make it into the quarter-finals?

England vs Germany Head-to-Head

Despite some criticism from their fans, England made it into Euro 2020’s round of 16 in comfortable fashion. They defeated Croatia and the Czech Republic by the same score – 1-0 – and took a 0-0 draw against Scotland, leaving them top of the group with seven points.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were considered one of Euro 2020’s most dangerous attacking sides coming into the tournament. But it’s been their defense that has shone thus far, as they are now the only side left in the competition to not concede a single goal.

England are now on a nine-game unbeaten streak dating back to last November’s loss to Belgium, but there can be no doubt that Germany will be their toughest test yet.

Meanwhile, Germany have failed to perform consistently at Euro 2020. They were beaten by France in their opening match, largely failing to lay a glove on the 2018 World Cup winners.

While they defeated Portugal 4-2 in their next game, their defense still looked suspect – just as it did in their dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Joachim Low’s men have been on slippery ground ever since their poor 2018 World Cup campaign, but still have the squad depth to hurt England. They’ll need to improve if they want to do so, though.

The head-to-head history between England and Germany does not need repeating.

Both sides own huge victories over each other in major tournaments, but overall, Germany hold a slight edge – winning six of the 11 competitive meetings if you include penalty shootouts.

England form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Germany form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Watch live as the #ThreeLions continue their preparations for Tuesday's #EURO2020 round-of-16 game against Germany: https://t.co/Ml0OWpHym3 — England (@England) June 27, 2021

England vs Germany Team News

England

With Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson now fully fit, the worry for England is over Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

The Chelsea duo were forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19. They are now doubtful for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell

Suspended: None

Germany

Germany have Jonas Hoffman and Lukas Klostermann as doubts for the game. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller played against Hungary after recovering from a minor injury and he should be included here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonas Hoffman, Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

England vs Germany Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany predicted XI (3-4-3): Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

England vs Germany Prediction

This promises to be a tight game between two of Euro 2020’s strongest teams, and it’ll probably be decided by one goal at best.

England have more momentum at the moment, but question marks over Gareth Southgate’s system and tactical nous remain, particularly against high-level opponents.

With that said, Germany are not the force they once were, and this should be a good chance for the Three Lions to capitalize on a creaking German defense.

We expect England to pick up a historic win.

Prediction: England 2-1 Germany

