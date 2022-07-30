England vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final

The stage is set for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday as hosts England lock horns against eight-time champions Germany.

No two teams deserved to be in the title-decider more than England and Germany, as both teams had pretty much flawless runs into the final. England eased past Sweden 4-0 in their semi-final fixture while Germany bested France 2-1 in their semi-final tie.

The game will be a repeat of the 2009 final when Germany and England squared off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Germany thrashed the Lionesses 6-2 to secure their fifth title on the spin and England will be out for revenge here.

England have finished as runners-up twice in the competition in 1984 and 2009 and will be hoping that the third time's the charm given their home advantage. Germany are the most successful team in the competition and in their first appearance in the final since 2013, will be looking to retake their status as the European champions.

England vs Germany Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 27 times across all competitions. Die Nationalelf have been the dominant side in this fixture with 21 wins to their name. No team have more wins against England.

England have been able to defeat Germany just twice while four games have ended in draws. Germany have emerged victorious in four meetings in the UEFA Women's Euro, with an aggregate score of 15-4.

They last met in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup fixture in February. England recorded a 3-1 win in that match.

England form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Germany form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

England vs Germany Team News

England

England will don their all-white kit for the game and have no reported injuries as of Friday. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has opted for the same starting XI in the five games in the competition thus far and the same shall hold true for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany

Marina Hegering picked up a knock in the semi-final against France and did not participate in the initial training sessions on Friday. Her involvement in the game will depend on her match fitness levels on Sunday.

Klara Bühl was also absent from the training session as she is self-isolating after a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week. She will undergo tests again and will only be allowed to join the squad if the results come back negative.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Marina Hegering.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Klara Bühl.

England vs Germany Predicted XIs

England (4-2-3-1): Mary Earps (GK); Rachel Daly, Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Beth Mead, Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp; Ellen White

Germany (4-3-3): Merle Frohms (GK); Giulia Gwinn, Sara Doorsoun, Felicitas Rauch, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich; Sara Daebritz, Lena Oberdorf, Linda Dallmann; Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Lina Magull

England vs Germany Prediction

England have outscored the Germans 20-13 in their path to the final, while both teams have conceded only one goal thus far. Though the previous record favors Germany, England made quick work of Sweden in the semi-finals, who also had a similar record against them.

England have looked unstoppable in the competition and should come out on top in what looks set to be a high-octane tie.

Prediction: England 3-2 Germany

