England vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2022

England face off against Hungary at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium in the final game of the current international window on Tuesday.England are still looking for their first win in the current UEFA Nations League campaign, as they followed a shock defeat to their opponents this week with draws against Germany and Italy.

A win here could put England top of their group, but a loss or even a draw would put Gareth Southgate’s men in danger of relegation - and would also negatively affect the build-up to their World Cup campaign later this year.

Hungary, meanwhile, suffered a defeat to Italy after pulling off their upset win over England, but have since drawn with Germany in a positive result.

More to the point, after their failure to qualify for the World Cup, they are likely to be taking the Nations League campaign seriously, making them a tricky test for England again this week.

England v Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hungary’s recent win over England was their first victory over the Three Lions since 1962, making it a truly remarkable result.

A hat-trick for Harry Kane in this game would draw him level with Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time top scorer with 53 international goals.

The last time Hungary visited England, they came away with a 1-1 draw, with the hosts relying on a late goal from John Stones to rescue a point in a World Cup 2022 qualifier.

After being amongst the highest scoring sides in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, England are currently the lowest scorers in the Nations League’s League A, with just one goal in their last three games.

This game will mark only England’s second with fans in attendance in the current international window, after two behind closed doors games against Hungary and Italy.

England v Hungary Prediction

On paper at least, this should be a comfortable win for England. They have a stronger team overall and have tended to brush Hungary aside in recent meetings.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men seem low on confidence right now. They appear to be tired and are struggling badly in front of goal. This, along with Hungary’s win over them in Budapest, will give the visitors hope.

With that said, England will surely want to sign off this disappointing period with a bang, and so Southgate is likely to name a strong side. Theoretically at least, that should be enough to secure a win.

Prediction: England 1-0 Hungary

England v Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: England win

Tip 2: England to score less than two goals - YES (England have scored just one goal in their last three games)

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score for England - YES (Kane is chasing England’s scoring record and is their most reliable source of goals)

