England vs Iceland Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

England gear up for Euro 2024 with an international friendly this week as they take on Iceland in an intriguing clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Iceland can pack a punch on their day and will look to stun Gareth Southgate's side with an upset before their Euro campaign.

Iceland have failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after a relatively underwhelming qualification campaign and will be looking to rebuild this year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ukraine in the previous international break in March and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

England, on the other hand, topped their qualification group by a margin of six points and will need to finalize their squad for the tournament after this fixture. The Three Lions eased past Bosnia and Herzegovina by a comfortable 3-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Trending

England vs Iceland Head-to-Head

England have a good historical record against Iceland and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams. Iceland have managed only one victory against England and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

England form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Iceland form guide: L-W-W-W-L

England vs Iceland Team News

England

Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon, and Luke Shaw have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka are set to return to the starting lineup this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon, Luke Shaw

Unavailable: None

Iceland

Alfred Finnbogason and Albert Gudmundsson are unavailable at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alfred Finnbogason, Albert Gudmundsson

England vs Iceland Predicted XI

England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Iceland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson

England vs Iceland Prediction

England have a set of exceptional players at their disposal and will look to make the most of this friendly encounter. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka have been sensational over the past year and will play a key role in Southgate's plans this month.

Iceland have shown glimpses of their ability this year but have struggled against Europe's better teams. England are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: England 4-1 Iceland