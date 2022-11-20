England vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features an important Group B clash this week as Iran lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England side at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

England vs Iran Preview

England did manage an unbeaten run in their World Cup qualification campaign but have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The Three Lions played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Germany in their previous game and have named a strong squad for the tournament.

Iran, on the other hand, topped their qualification group ahead of South Korea and have shown commendable improvement in recent years. The Asian outfit edged Nicaragua to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

England vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have never faced Iran in an international competition and will meet for the first time at the FIFA World Cup.

Iran are winless in their eight matches against European opponents in the FIFA World Cup and have lost six of these matches.

England have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh edition in a row - their longest streak in the competition.

England reached the semi-finals of both Euro 2020 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup - no other European team managed to do so.

England have developed their set-pieces under Gareth Southgate and have scored 12 of their last 18 goals in this manner.

England vs Iran Prediction

England have grown in stature under Southgate and remain contenders for the trophy this year. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have played together in the past and will need to bring their experience to the fore in these matches.

Iran can present a robust front on their day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. England are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: England 2-1 Iran

England vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

