England vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Saturday sees England play host to Italy in a UEFA Nations League clash at Wolverhampton’s Molineaux Stadium.

England are looking for their first win in the current UEFA Nations League campaign, while Italy will be hoping to follow their 2-1 win over Hungary with another victory here.

Which one of these European giants will come out on top in what could prove to be a key game this weekend?

England vs Italy Head-to-Head

After flying through their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, England have gotten off to a patchy start in their UEFA Nations League campaign, losing to Hungary in Budapest last weekend before needing a late Harry Kane goal to secure a point in Germany.

Essentially, those two results have left them needing a victory here to give them any hopes of reaching the UEFA Nations League finals in the summer of 2023, but given their recent record against Italy – which includes a defeat in the final of Euro 2020 – it won’t be easy.

When they’re at their best, though – as they were in matches such as their 0-10 win over San Marino and their 3-0 win over Cote D’Ivoire – Gareth Southgate’s side are capable of brilliance and can win this game.

Italy, on the other hand, are still smarting from their loss to North Macedonia – a defeat that meant that they will not be in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Considering the loss came only a year after they won Euro 2020, it was even more disastrous.

Since then, Italy have played four games, defeating Turkey in a friendly and losing to Argentina in the Finalissima before drawing with Germany and defeating Hungary in their current UEFA Nations League campaign.

One thing that will be different from the last time these sides met will be the distinct lack of crowd atmosphere. Due to the behaviour of England’s fans in the final of Euro 2020, Saturday’s game will be played behind closed doors.

England form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Italy form guide: D-L-W-D-W

England vs Italy Team News

England

James Justin has been ruled out due to an injury, while Kalvin Phillips and Fikayo Tomori are both doubtful. Phil Foden is also expected to miss out on this game.

Injured: James Justin, Phil Foden

Doubtful: Fikayo Tomori, Kalvin Phillips

Suspended: None

Italy

Roberto Mancini has a number of players ruled out for this game due to injuries, while longtime stalwart Giorgio Chiellini is now retired. Andrea Belotti and Leonardo Bonucci have been released from the squad and will not play against either England or Germany.

Injured: Domenico Beradi, Moise Kean, Mattia Zaccagni, Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Pinamonti, Cristiano Biraghi, Enrico Chiesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andrea Belotti, Leonardo Bonucci

England vs Italy Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Italy predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano, Wilfried Gnonto, Giacomo Raspadori

England vs Italy Prediction

This one is a hard game to pick given Italy’s struggles in recent matches and England’s own patchy form in the current UEFA Nations League campaign.

England will probably come into this one desperate for some semblance of revenge for their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, but whether they’re capable of achieving that given how tired they looked against Hungary and Germany is another thing entirely.

However, if Gareth Southgate releases the handbrake a little, his side are more than capable of scoring goals, meaning that the prediction is a very tight win for England.

Prediction: England 1-0 Italy

