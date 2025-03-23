England vs Latvia Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2025

England and Latvia occupy the top spots in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers as they lock horns at the Wembley Stadium on Monday. Thomas Tuchel led the Three Lions to an unsurprising 2-0 win against Albania on Friday in his first match as England's head coach.

Ad

A venerable veteran of the game, Tuchel is expected to be well aware that a positive start to life as England's manager is viewed as rather routine at this point.

The victory over a relatively weaker Albania makes him the 11th successive permanent England manager to win their debut game in charge of the Three Lions.

Coincidentally, it is another debutante, Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly, who secured the early lead for England and ensured the Tuchel era got off to an encouraging start.

Ad

Trending

A customary Harry Kane strike followed in the second half and England will now look to consolidate their position at the top of Group K as they prepare to take on Latvia.

Meanwhile, Paolo Nicolato's men got the better off Andorra in their World Cup campaign opener. Dario Sits headed home from a corner kick in the 58th minute to earn his side three precious points.

While Nicolato's unit have their work cut out on Monday against England, they will look to draw inspiration from their recent away record in World Cup qualifiers. Interestingly, Latvia have managed to go unbeaten in their last five World Cup qualifying matches on the road.

Ad

England vs Latvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive men's football match between England and Latvia. When the two nations' women's teams met in a World Cup qualifier in 2021, England pummelled Latvia 20-0.

England are on a 32-game unbeaten streak at home in the group stages of World Cup qualifiers. Their last home loss at this stage came in 2009 against Ukraine.

Latvia have never qualified for the World Cup since becoming an independent nation. Formerly a part of Soviet Union, Latvia have failed to qualify for the World Cup in eight attempts.

Latvia are unbeaten in their last five World Cup qualifiers away from home.

England have won the last three matches across all competitions with a combined scoreline of 10-0.

Ad

England vs Latvia Prediction

This should be pretty straightforward for England. Tuchel will undoubtedly want to preserve his perfect start to life in the Three Lions' dugout.

England have kept three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions heading into Monday's game and they should be able to shut Latvia out and score quite a few as well.

Prediction: England 3-0 Latvia

England vs Latvia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback