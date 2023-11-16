England vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

England will invite Malta to Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualification campaign thus far and have already booked their place in the main event. After drawing against Ukraine in September, they returned to winning ways last month, as Harry Kane's brace and Marcus Rashford's 57th-minute strike helped them register a 3-1 win over Italy.

The visitors have lost all seven of their games in the qualifiers thus far and are at the bottom of the Group C table. They met Ukraine at home last month and took the lead thanks to Paul Mbong's 12th-minute goal but gave away the lead to suffer a 3-1 defeat.

England vs Malta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times across all competitions thus far, with three meetings coming in European qualifiers. The hosts have a 100% record against the visitors and registered a 4-0 away win in the reverse fixture in June.

Four of the six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 18-1 in these meetings.

The hosts have the joint-third-best attacking record in the ongoing qualification campaign, scoring 19 goals in six games.

England have won their last 13 home games in European qualifiers, keeping 10 clean sheets in that period.

Malta, meanwhile, have lost their last 16 games on the trot in European qualifiers, scoring just three times in that period.

Interestingly, the visitors are winless in away games in European qualifiers thus far, suffering 21 defeats in their last 22 away games.

The visitors have just three wins in their last 13 games in all competitions, with all wins coming in friendlies.

England vs Malta Prediction

The Three Lions have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions since their loss to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, winning seven of the eight games. They are unbeaten in their last 36 home games in the FIFA World Cup and European qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate remains without the services of Lewis Dunk, James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Levi Colwill, and Jude Bellingham through injuries. John Stones is also not unavailable through an injury, which is a big blow for the hosts.

Ħomor have lost six of their eight games across all competitions in 2023. They have scored just once in six meetings against the hosts thus far and might struggle here. They have scored just thrice in their last 16 games in European qualifiers.

Considering the hosts' dominance against the visitors and unbeaten record in the qualifiers thus far, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: England 3-0 Malta

England vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes