England vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

England will look to pick up a fourth win on the trot in the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they take on North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday.

England made quick work of Malta on Friday as they cruised to a 4-0 win. An own-goal from Ferdinando Apap opened the scoring for England before Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson subsequently got on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's men.

Alexander-Arnold was the standout performer for them as he stepped into his new midfield role with ease and grace.

England did not allow Malta to register a single shot and produced a thoroughly professional performance from start to finish. The Three Lions have won all three qualifiers so far and will be looking to keep their perfect record intact when they square off against North Macedonia.

Southgate is expected to shake things up and the Manchester City quartet of Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips could all feature after missing out on the game against Malta.

Meanwhile, their opponents, North Macedonia, dropped a two-goal lead from the first half to lose 3-2 to Ukraine in their latest outing. Enis Bardhi and Elif Elmas fired them into the lead, but Ukraine responded in the second half through goals from Ilya Zabarnyi, Yukhym Konoplya and Viktor Tsyhankov.

A red card to defender Visar Musliu in the 72nd minute when the game was deadlocked at 2-2 certainly did not help North Macedonia's case. They are presently fourth in Group C with one win and one loss from their first two games of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

England vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have never lost to North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four matches so far.

North Macedonia have lost only two of their last seven Euro qualifying games away from home.

England have won their last 11 continental qualifiers at home.

The Three Lions have scored at least two goals in their last 10 qualifiers.

North Macedonia have won just two of their last six matches across all competitions while England have won five and lost just one.

England vs North Macedonia Prediction

North Macedonia have proven to be tricky opponents for England. They have not been able to dominate the Lynxes in any of their four meetings, not winning by more than one goal in either of their two wins.

But England have too much talent at their disposal and many of their players are in great form. North Macedonia are unlikely to fancy their chances heading into this one.

Prediction: England 3-0 North Macedonia

England vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes

