England vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After two relatively easy fixtures, England face their toughest test of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers yet as they take on Poland on Wednesday.

Harry Kane scored his first goal for England since 2019 and provided an assist as the Three Lions breezed past Albania on Sunday after a difficult start. Mason Mount added some cushion to England's lead with a goal in the 63rd minute.

England could have had more with Phil Foden and Harry Kane hitting the woodwork once each. Speaking after the match, Harry Kane said:

"Maybe we were a bit slow to start but we changed the formation a bit halfway through the first half and got more runners in the box. Getting the goal before halftime was great and we controlled the second half well."

Gareth Southgate will be pleased with Luke Shaw's performance as well. The in-form Manchester United man justified his selection by whipping in the cross from which Harry Kane scored England's first goal. England had dispatched San Marino 5-0 in their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener and will be hoping to make the most of their momentum as they take on a strong Polish side.

Harry Kane opens the scoring for England, what a cross from Luke Shaw 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8z2evF96ud — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 28, 2021

Poland are without Robert Lewandowski, who has returned to Bayern Munich after suffering an injury. Paulo Sousa's men are currently sitting second behind England but can go top of the group with a win over the Three Lions on Wednesday.

England vs Poland Head-to-Head

England and Poland have clashed 19 times till date. England have dominated Poland so far, winning 11 of those 19 matches. Seven games have ended as draws while Poland have been able to win once and that was all the way back in 1973.

In the last ten matches between the two sides, England have won seven times while three matches have ended as draws.

Advertisement

England form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Poland form guide: W-L-L-D-W

England vs Poland Team News

England

England are without Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, who are both sidelined with injuries. Southgate will have to choose between the in-form Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell at left-back. Southgate can go two ways in a lot of positions.

Kalvin Phillips will be hoping he'll get the nod ahead of James Ward-Prowse. Phil Foden could start in place of Mason Mount but Southgate is likely to go with the latter as he has been in good form of late.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Poland

Robert Lewandowski had to return to Bayern Munich after suffering a knee injury. Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek will lead the line for Poland in his absence. Lukasz Skorupski tested positive for Covid-19 and will not feature.

Injuries: Robert Lewandowski and Lukasz Skorupski

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

England vs Poland Predicted Lineups

England predicted XI (3-4-3): Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Reece James, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Advertisement

BREAKING: Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's World Cup qualifier against England on Wednesday after sustaining a knee injury vs Andorra 🤕



No Kane vs Lewandowski 💔 pic.twitter.com/EJibf3SE8r — Goal (@goal) March 29, 2021

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Masiej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak; Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik

England vs Poland Prediction

It's important for England to win the game against Poland to remain at the top in the group. The Three Lions have a great record against Poland and given the sheer talent on show, we should have an exciting match.

Prediction: England 2-1 Poland