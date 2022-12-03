England vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features a set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Senegal take on Gareth Southgate's England side in the round of 16 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

England vs Senegal Preview

Senegal finished in second place in Group A and were in impressive form in their group games. The African champions edged Ecuador to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

England, on the other hand, topped their group at the FIFA World Cup and are in good form at the moment. The Three Lions eased past Wales by a 3-0 scoreline this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

England vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have never played a game against Senegal on the international stage and will need to adapt to a new opponent this weekend.

Senegal have won three of their last six matches against European opponents in the FIFA World Cup and lost their last such match against the Netherlands by a 2-0 scoreline.

England are unbeaten in their seven matches against African opponents in the FIFA World Cup, with their previous knock-out fixture of this nature coming against Cameroon in 1990.

African countries have lost eight of their last nine knock-out matches against European opponents, with the previous such victory coming in 2002 when Senegal got the better of Sweden.

England are looking to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup in consecutive editions for the first time since 2006.

England vs Senegal Prediction

England have been impressive under Gareth Southgate over the past year but will need to be incisive to get past their opponents. The Three Lions have excellent players in their ranks and remain one of the favorites in the tournament.

Senegal gave the Netherlands a run for their money and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. England are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: England 1-0 Senegal

England vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1458 votes