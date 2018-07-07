England vs Sweden: 3 reasons why England won

A rather dull start to the game made it look like Sweden were going to play for the draw. England were trying hard to break down the Swedish back line but were unable to do anything to get past the titanic they parked.

There was nothing happening in the game for the first 25-odd minutes and the snoozefest was proving to be one of the worst knockout games of the tournament. However, Harry Maguire beat Emil Fosberg in the air and scored for England from a corner at the half-hour mark.

The game suddenly burst into life and both teams were looking to attack. There was no sitting back and defending from Sweden and England almost scored after Raheem Sterling ran in behind the defence. The Manchester City star missed an easy one-on-one chance and then failed to square the ball to Harry Kane when the Tottenham star was free and unmarked in front of the open goal!

Sweden began the second half with an intent to score from the word go and went close thanks to a brilliant header from Berg. Jordan Pickford was finally called into action and he made a breathtaking save to deny the Swedish striker.

Dele Alli scored a header just before the hour-mark and that ended all hopes of a Swedish comeback. Here are the three reasons why England won:

#3 Sir Jordan Pickford

Give him the knighthood already! Jordan Pickford has been playing out of his skin for England and is one of the main reasons why the Three Lions are into the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Today's clean sheet might have been his first at the World Cup but he has been making some stunning saves in every single game. The save he made early in the first half to deny Berg when the score was 1-0 has to be the one that broke the Swedish player's confidence.

Berg had another stunning shot saved mid-way through the second half – his 16th shot on target without finding the net at the World Cup. Pickford had very little time to react but somehow managed to push it over the bar.