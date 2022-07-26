England vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England and Sweden will meet at Bramall Lane in a heavyweight semifinal clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Tuesday.

The hosts came back from behind in a tense quarterfinal against Spain which went into extra time. Spain became the first team to score against England, with Esther Gonzalez opening the scoring in the 54th minute. England equalised six minutes before the final whistle via Ella Toone. Six minutes into extra time, Georgia Stanway found the back of the net to send the hosts through to the last four.

Sweden, meanwhile, left it late against Belgium and Linda Sembrant's injury time winner helped them secure a 1-0 win in their quarterfinal. Blågult last won the competition in 1984 but will have their work cut against the in-form hosts.

England vs Sweden Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, locking horns 26 times, including six times in the EUROs. Sweden have a clear advantage in this fixture, enjoying a healthy 15-3 lead in wins, while the remaining eight games have ended in draws.

In six meetings in the Euros, Sweden have beaten England four times, while the hosts have just one win, game has ended in a draw.

England form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Sweden form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

England vs Sweden Team News

England

England will have all 23 players at their disposal for their clash against the 1984 champions.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sweden

Jonna Andersson will miss out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg were also left out of the squad against Belgium due to COVID-19 but have rejoined training.

Captain Caroline Seger has missed the last two games due to an injury. She took part in full training, but her involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Caroline Seger.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Jonna Andersson.

England vs Sweden Predicted XIs

England (3-5-2): Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Lauren Hemp.

Sweden (4-4-2): Hedvig Lindahl (GK); Nathalie Björn, Magdalena Eriksson, Linda Sembrant, Hanna Glas; Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Bennison; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo.

England vs Sweden Prediction

If history is any indication, Sweden should be able to emerge triumphant here. Nonetheless, in sports, the current form is the most important factor, and there are very few teams in better form than the Lionesses in women's football at the moment.

They are on a ten-game winning streak, and in four games in the competition have scored 16 goals and conceded just once. Sweden have also enjoyed a solid run, scoring nine goals and conceding twice in the four games thus far.

Both teams secured nervy wins in the quarter-finals, scoring late winners, so another closely contested affair determined in extra time could esnue. The home support will rally behind England, who could win this one.

Prediction: England 2-1 Sweden.

