England vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly

On Saturday, Switzerland will visit the Wembley Stadium to face off with England in an international friendly.

Both England and Switzerland have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which takes place in Qatar in the winter, so little is at stake in this game.

So will the hosts come away with a win, or can Switzerland pull off a mild upset?

England vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

After their heartbreaking defeat to Italy in the final of last year’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament, England wasted no time in getting back to business in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the end of 2021.

Gareth Southgate’s men won five of seven games that followed their loss to Italy, beating Hungary, Andorra, Albania and San Marino and drawing with Poland and Hungary. More importantly, they scored a ludicrous 30 goals across those games, with captain Harry Kane being responsible for ten of them.

Switzerland, meanwhile, also enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 campaign, making it through to the quarter-finals and knocking favourites France in the last 16 before falling to Spain.

Their qualification campaign for the FIFA World Cup was arguably even more impressive, though. They topped a group that contained Italy, going unbeaten with five wins and three draws.

Their most recent games saw them secure a 1-1 draw in Rome before beating Bulgaria 4-0 at home to confirm their qualification.

England have historically dominated against Switzerland, beating their visitors 18 times while only suffering three defeats. The last time these sides faced off, England beat Switzerland on penalties to secure third place in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

England form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D,

Switzerland form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D.

England vs Switzerland Team News

England

England have had five players withdraw from the squad for this game. However, Gareth Southgate has called up a few replacements who might receive their first caps on Saturday evening.

Injured: Aaron Ramsdale, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tammy Abraham.

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Sam Johnstone,.

Switzerland

Switzerland have just two players – both goalkeepers – missing for this game.

Injured: Yann Sommer, Philipp Kohn.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

England vs Switzerland Predicted XIs

England (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker-Peters, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Remo Freuler, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Steven Zuber, Breel Embolo.

England vs Switzerland Prediction

With both teams having already qualified for the FIFA World Cup, there is nothing at stake here. However, both sides will still want to impress, particularly England in front of their home fans.

Southgate could well choose some unexpected players here. However, man-for-man, his squad are better than their visitors. While it’s likely to be a close game, a home win is to be expected.

Prediction: England 2-0 Switzerland.

